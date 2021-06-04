back

Amit Shah Praises India's Handling Of Covid-19

Thousands of Indians died during the second wave of Covid-19, but Home Minister Amit Shah feels that India achieved "huge success" under PM Modi's leadership. Do you agree?

04/06/2021 2:57 PM
625 comments

  • Shamlal P.
    2 hours

    yes

  • Pradyumna V.
    4 hours

    Compared to US ,UK,italy India has done a very good job

  • Akib S.
    4 hours

    Mota bhai ek 90 ka pack maar lo yaar aap ..

  • Capri C.
    10 hours

    Mtrcht amitshh

  • Amit B.
    10 hours

    When the number of cases and deaths are compromised to maintain some kind of weird ranking of states, no one can give a clear picture

  • Khan M.
    11 hours

    hogaya takala ab aur zumla ba g na karo

  • Asifa A.
    11 hours

    Shame

  • Yogit P.
    15 hours

    In fact 135 crore citizens were manipulated by the government. The government imposed it's own decisions on people and people were left with no choice expect to follow it.

  • Nashir H.
    19 hours

    Shameless useless gunda tadipaar ruling our nation....

  • Jimmy K.
    20 hours

    Lies after lies after lies !!Shame on you Mr. Shah!!! We will happily kick you and the PM out of office , this coming election! We the people will never forget !!!

  • Yamini S.
    a day

    If the prompt action were not taken by this BJP government, then we could see much more pain....they took all decision on fast track, they are very proactive towards any kind of problems....

  • Joe D.
    a day

    ...looks like the citizens suffering and dying was a huge success for him.

  • Debjit S.
    a day

    They got huge success in recently concluded poll in WB and expect to gain a huge margin in forthcoming poll in Punjab and Goa...🤩👍

  • Rana M.
    a day

    These words are trying to erase the truth, the true situation which we have gone through, but it is not possible, everyone knows the truth

  • Prasad M.
    a day

    Yes I agree with sha

  • Abdul M.
    a day

    Lier and lies and lies and lies person

  • Arshad A.
    a day

    Confidence to Dekho is ka jab log Mar rahe the tab pata nahi kis gufa mai chupa tha shameless .

  • Rakesh D.
    a day

    ये गायब था अभी आया है marketing करने

  • Anupriya M.
    a day

    Aap mahaaan ho 🙏 losers

  • Anil D.
    a day

    भारत देश का दुर्भाग्य है वर्तमान सरकार अपनी विफलता को भी सफलता बताती है पहले एक ट्रैन दुर्घटना होती थी तो मौजूदा मन्त्री अपनी जिम्मेदारी मान कर इस्तीफा दे देता था पर अब राम ही बचाये !