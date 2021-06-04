back
Amit Shah Praises India's Handling Of Covid-19
Thousands of Indians died during the second wave of Covid-19, but Home Minister Amit Shah feels that India achieved "huge success" under PM Modi's leadership. Do you agree?
04/06/2021 2:57 PM
625 comments
Shamlal P.2 hours
yes
Pradyumna V.4 hours
Compared to US ,UK,italy India has done a very good job
Akib S.4 hours
Mota bhai ek 90 ka pack maar lo yaar aap ..
Capri C.10 hours
Mtrcht amitshh
Amit B.10 hours
When the number of cases and deaths are compromised to maintain some kind of weird ranking of states, no one can give a clear picture
Khan M.11 hours
hogaya takala ab aur zumla ba g na karo
Asifa A.11 hours
Shame
Yogit P.15 hours
In fact 135 crore citizens were manipulated by the government. The government imposed it's own decisions on people and people were left with no choice expect to follow it.
Nashir H.19 hours
Shameless useless gunda tadipaar ruling our nation....
Jimmy K.20 hours
Lies after lies after lies !!Shame on you Mr. Shah!!! We will happily kick you and the PM out of office , this coming election! We the people will never forget !!!
Yamini S.a day
If the prompt action were not taken by this BJP government, then we could see much more pain....they took all decision on fast track, they are very proactive towards any kind of problems....
Joe D.a day
...looks like the citizens suffering and dying was a huge success for him.
Debjit S.a day
They got huge success in recently concluded poll in WB and expect to gain a huge margin in forthcoming poll in Punjab and Goa...🤩👍
Rana M.a day
These words are trying to erase the truth, the true situation which we have gone through, but it is not possible, everyone knows the truth
Prasad M.a day
Yes I agree with sha
Abdul M.a day
Lier and lies and lies and lies person
Arshad A.a day
Confidence to Dekho is ka jab log Mar rahe the tab pata nahi kis gufa mai chupa tha shameless .
Rakesh D.a day
ये गायब था अभी आया है marketing करने
Anupriya M.a day
Aap mahaaan ho 🙏 losers
Anil D.a day
भारत देश का दुर्भाग्य है वर्तमान सरकार अपनी विफलता को भी सफलता बताती है पहले एक ट्रैन दुर्घटना होती थी तो मौजूदा मन्त्री अपनी जिम्मेदारी मान कर इस्तीफा दे देता था पर अब राम ही बचाये !