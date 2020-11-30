back
Amit Shah’s Urgent Appeal To Protesting Farmers
As protests continued to rage, Amit Shah assured farmer unions the government was willing to talk. That is, provided they followed this one request...
30/11/2020 2:57 PM
192 comments
Flake F.2 days
Amit shah👎
Sajla C.4 days
THE FARMER AND YOU Long ago did the brown Earth Open it's heart in a brown smile And brown men walked in it Singing Earth songs awhile They tilled the brown land And then slept in her arms The Mother gave a bounty To her brown heart's sons A sickle and a plough And some seeds of hope, For a much-awaited harvest Were the mighty Gods invoked Then skywards they gazed At the July sun for rain For there's a season of fear Before every shred of grain It's a labor of patience It’s a labor of unequalled love For who knows the Earth As her brown son does? For every grain that comes to town Are eons of their forefather's skills And fervent prayers of brown people Before it reaches all your mills The grain sits on your table now You touch it with wry nonchalance You consume it without gratitude As you consume everything else Monsters of mindless consuming Haven’t you now become? Making Gods of Malls and Money And treating the Life Giver as dust Tear Gas and Water Cannons?! On frail old men in the Northern Cold?! The fall of a great civilization In its conscience that you sold The Earth is turned to poison So the new monsters can live Extracting from the poor Mother Much more than she can give But isn't the Earth one great being? And each small being just a part? If its brown sons suffer to death Wont the rest just fall apart? Or white men have you become now? While brown men till the Earth? You replaced the old oppressors With the new, which you've become “Bharat Mata Ki Jai!” Your screeching oft' heard cry! You forsake Earth's brown sons And leave them there to die Either, Speak now, the time is ripe! For under that borrowed white You too were once Earth born Sons of the same brown soil Or, Close your white heart and consume The grains with their sweat and soil, ground But with every grain that you eat now You consume their congealed blood, brown
Saraf K.5 days
Fuck your acting. Our Singh brothers are lions they know how to deal with the situations.. apni khair manaoo
Bejoysingh R.5 days
Kahi ground me hi house arrest na ho jaye he he he
Amir W.14/12/2020 12:55
A best story maker .....💪
Md N.12/12/2020 19:57
Now a tadipar is ready to solve the problems of hard working and self reliant farmer
Mubeen K.10/12/2020 16:04
Kissan Kya modi ki baitte ki shadi me aye hain k un shift Kiya jae ga
Sanjay M.10/12/2020 06:31
Is our home minister mocking farmers protest??
Nasrin B.09/12/2020 14:13
Shut ur mouth ...if u can't help this farmer .....I pray u shd not get food to eat everyday thn u will get to knw
Rishi G.07/12/2020 17:13
This is actually good . Stop bothering common people
Shaguftha S.07/12/2020 04:15
Remember Shaheen bagh what they did to stop one street...... remember slogans....desh ke gaddar goli.....etc...and Delhi pogrom...?? Who came to talk to them ..if not for covid they would have stayed there forever ...This govt wants to clear blockade and ignore the cries of farmers...
Sharvil N.06/12/2020 20:20
You can see your pain and tell them to shift but not take time out and listen to them. Ghanta Chanakya, real Chanakya would have faced the challenge and removed a solution.
Habib U.06/12/2020 20:04
Mr amit shah and modi want India to be hindu rashter 😂😂😂
Amjad K.06/12/2020 04:08
Amitsha tadi para crimnal
Zishan A.05/12/2020 18:58
Tadi Paar 😂
Piarul05/12/2020 16:58
Yu
Rinku A.04/12/2020 13:02
Get lost
Mohamed N.04/12/2020 05:54
Chutiya Bastard.
Mahaj P.04/12/2020 05:16
If you support farmers, stop this propaganda and let them know the truth about the farm bills. Read the farm bill yourself and explain it to farmers: https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=http://164.100.47.4/BillsTexts/LSBillTexts/PassedLoksabha/113_2020_LS_Eng.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwistsmF-bHtAhUp8HMBHa8fAqYQFjAAegQIAxAB&usg=AOvVaw1ajNYMHDq_UpPgnG5asHHg
Manoj L.04/12/2020 04:16
Very simple.."we dont have enough jail to put them. If they agree we will convert some grounds to jail where thay can do whatever they like. And can continue that. We are not going to do anything in favour of them. Let them do the protest inside these jails." He is saying it in nice words. Security will be there,It is a Structured enviornment . Dear minister understand the concept of PROTEST.