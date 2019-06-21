Amit Shah, The New Mango In Town

Amit Shah just got a fruity edge. 🥭
177 comments
Swatantra M.07/20/2019 05:05
Unfollowing & unliking this page. Brut is literally posting shit.
Saleem J.07/20/2019 04:30
How stupid Indian Muslims are? Each and every day Muslims in India are lynched,thrashed and killed by BJP goons, but see the height of arrogance of this Muslim person who named this new variety of mango after this murderer Amit Shah.
Sheikh P.07/20/2019 00:28
کاروان زندگی
Sriram M.07/19/2019 20:06
Mango republic
Nirmal S.07/19/2019 14:42
Sha?....It's shaji ...amittt shaji
ನಿಶಾಂತ್ ಮ.07/19/2019 14:24
Mota mango 😂😂
Anjum07/19/2019 11:08
Kaan to jako doop ke marjao moulana .. Budhate pe politics khelo nako Aam k sath
Sunny H.07/19/2019 06:03
Khan Saab wants that everyone should suck the shah. He knew shah potential. One would get pure Indian pulp when sucking shah ideas.
Qalim S.07/19/2019 04:24
Tadipar mango
Parag S.07/19/2019 03:13
😂😂
Preeti K.07/18/2019 10:41
ye b🎃
Ajay S.07/17/2019 16:43
I would recommend people not to eat this Anti national Mango ..
Milan M.07/17/2019 16:25
🙂
Mohmd K.07/17/2019 16:01
U mean Shah sahab is also cross breed ? ....... Kya yaar kuch bhi ?
Muhammed A.07/17/2019 12:57
Venemous mango 😂
Soumyajit C.07/17/2019 09:32
I Have Never Seen Any Mango Garden In Kolkata.
Cfa N.07/16/2019 19:13
https://youtu.be/YBfP-8MKAMo
Shahbaz A.07/16/2019 09:10
दोनो हाइब्रिड हैं😜
Mujeeb I.07/16/2019 08:07
Scientific name: Mangifera shahdicka
Wani I.07/15/2019 18:05
This is utter bullshit.... A lot of it actually .,,,😂😂