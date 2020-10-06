Amit Shah Uses Covid To Launch Bengal Campaign

People Donald Trump doesn’t know
R C.an hour
Brut Bitches have no better work than sniffing sickulars ass
Sood Y.2 hours
O jutiya di Kami reh gi bus aa ganje nu
Mayukh B.2 hours
We Bengalis should promise that we will stop BJP at any cost.
Leihal S.3 hours
Amit ji is forgetting the people of bangal is woke up..mamta views the future for poor people but amit never..pliz amitji feel somthing for the poor people we r indian
Suraj S.5 hours
Bullshit... same question for him? Does poor have no rights to take bus and reach home? These people are shameless.. will do anything for votes...no money for ferrying migrants ... have millions to conduct digital rallies
Shyama P.9 hours
What was this bigoted hatemongering scoundrel doing during lockdown? He has resurfaced as the usual messenger of hatred with his dumbfuckery.
Samming T.11 hours
Thisan is the worse of our nation...bhagwsn uth lyyy
Khizer A.11 hours
What a noble way to spend while people are dying of hunger...
Vijayalakshmi S.11 hours
Empty vessels make more noise😂😂😂😂😂😜
Prathamesh V.13 hours
Ye log aake baat bhi kaise kar lete hai. Audacity kitni hai. Jab help karne ki baat aaye toh pointing fingers. And when election aaye toh just vote us we are great. Matlab kaise kyu.
Lesly C.14 hours
What a shameless liar. This imp comes to steal, plunder and destroy. Go back to your hole rodent.
Meer A.15 hours
RIP BJP......
Dainn D.15 hours
We would have not accepted even if BJP president campaigns at this pandemic time but he (amit) being HM of country shamelessly busy in politics...
Abhee B.15 hours
Stop doing Politics with Covid 19 and migrant labourers. . India saw what you did for the . They bled. They Died. Just to return home. West Bengal Government atleast took care of the labourers, providing them with shelter, food and basic amenities. Did you see any labour traveling from Bengal to other parts of India. No, you didn't. And in contrast with Bengal, think of the picture of Uttar Pradesh where the BJP is in power. Think of the condition of the labourers working there. Your Government doesn't think of the poor. just play politics with the poor. And their playground is India. What BJP is doing for the poor and the economically backward section of the society is very clear with their approach. Moreover our finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman says the annual income of a middle class Indian is between 6 Lakhs to 18 Lakhs. Where did she get the statistics and how much idea does she have about the Indian Economy and the economic condition of the people is quite relevant in her statement. So needless to say, BJP under Narendra Modi is a party who only thinks about the betterment of the rich and elite class Indians. Not the poor Indians who bleed for this Nation.
Ahmad S.15 hours
He says THESE 6 years transformed lives of 60 Crore people (at 1:40) .. Isn't India's population around 130 crore 🤔
Ahmad S.15 hours
India has 28 states and 8 Union Territory. Yet the talk is only about Bengal and Bihar coz these two states have election coming up.. Indians reduced to vote bank.
Gyaneshwar Y.15 hours
Ye kha tha lockdown m kbhi dikha nhi jab mazdur sab paidal aarhe the....Chuhe ki sakal ka
Chingsak K.16 hours
No more jhumla...mr jumla man
Chingsak K.16 hours
Stop lying son of liars
Chingsak K.16 hours
Only Didi👍👍👍..and you idiot👎👎👎