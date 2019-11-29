back
Amit Shah VS Manish Tewari About Gandhis' Security Cover
A "vindictive" move by the Centre, says Congress. You are only bothered about one political family, says BJP. The two parties clash in Parliament on the removal of the Gandhis' top security cover.
11/29/2019 3:42 PM
207 comments
Prasenjeet D.12/11/2019 06:59
At what capacity the Gandhi family should be provided SPG cover without any constitutional post risking the common man's life to be paid through the already burdened taxpayers money
Sanjay K.12/08/2019 22:13
I Always Feel Glad . After Hear Bunch Of Video Without Concern Progress And United Country . Country Is Secular Without National Language . Can I Ask Mr Tewari Before These Incidents . Former P M Shastri Because Of Food Poison About His Death And Up To Today Case Has Not Yet Solve . You Are Talking About 30 Years Old Case . I Am Talking About 60 Years Old Case And That Time Congress Party Was In Power . He Was Congress Party Man . How Your Party Quite Up To Today . Now Number 2 Former P M Famous Iron Lady . Conflict With Punjabi Sikh Community For Independence Before 1984 Capital Riots . It Was Quite Tense That Time Going On In North India . That Time She Order To Army General Vidya Attack Golden Temple . He Obey The Order . After That He Was In Sikh Terrorist Hit List . After That With In 1 Year He Killed By Sikh Terrorist In Maharashtra State . That Time He Was Under Safety Protection . Can You Reply ? For Everything You Can't O Yes I Can .
Syed U.12/08/2019 17:48
Can’t you see properly how BJP directly & indirectly support A Brutal Murderer Godse? What these chap has done for the country ? Negativity in employment, Industrial Growth, GDP & moreover unpractical decision of demonetisation & GST. Kitni Nafrat Bhari Hai Inme ?
Tohozhe A.12/05/2019 01:56
Shame on you Amit Shah.
Jaswant S.12/05/2019 01:38
Vikas and gadino.370 nation has heard alot give surakscha to any body you like draw surakha of anybody of m.singh as old citizen are on the mercy of God they have contributed in their capcity give foolproof suakcha to womanfolk so that no henious crime are committed Atal surakcha not we are looking about dalit women no crime has been committed no bullet has been fired.
Brut India12/04/2019 19:58
Tiwari is bed time partner of Sonia.
Isaac J.12/04/2019 11:49
The need of the hour is to have stringent laws on these who rape. SPG isnt a priority at the moment, our girls and women need to feel safe and the Government, Police, Judicial systems have failed in saving the girls and women of our country. Its high time we take the law in our own hands. Lets equip our women to fight these monsters. Get them tazers and pepper sprays. Dont depend on anyone for security.
Debasis K.12/04/2019 09:06
Why this Congress family be given protection. They are junk in India and they are useless yo the society
Krishna J.12/04/2019 07:50
It’s their choice, if they think they want extra protection then they should spend a few pennies from their own pockets to hire their own security, when india has so much poverty surely it is a priority to feed the needy rather than spending on these over loaded politicians
Manuel T.12/04/2019 07:09
He keeps saying is the point about just one family...yes..kind of....a family that has lost multiple members to assassinations...I’d assume that to be a fair cut-off bench mark.
Ramachandran K.12/04/2019 05:30
Whatever you say this is Amit Shah,s interest
Moses R.12/04/2019 04:16
Remove SPG cover to subramanyam swamy
Elgar F.12/04/2019 00:05
The point here is that our politicians are highly guarded species in the world and that proves their status (on taxpayers money)
Remedios A.12/03/2019 23:28
Protection for all
Vijay K.12/03/2019 20:58
Whenever gandhis come to power they turn country into shit
Ubaid B.12/03/2019 19:55
Vindictive politics is not the culture of BJP... Nobody is there here to share my laugh 🤣🤣🤣
Satish S.12/03/2019 19:26
Karma is a bitch !!! BJP is teaching other parties how to get their own asses kicked after loosing elections !!! It’s only vengeance politics !!! Feel pity abt no discussions on jobs developments nor economic slowdown !!! Only antinationals , temples , cow !! Where are we heading tooo !!!
Himanshu V.12/03/2019 19:18
Why so much about SPG? Is Z+ a lesser level of security cover? No! Then why? Because Z+/Z protectee can be detained, arrested and be put behind the bars while having the cover on (example Lalu). But an SPG protectee cannot be arrested and put behind the bars as per the SPG rules. IT case against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi is getting bigger and bigger as Tribune has stated that AJL and Young India acted like any other commercial enterprise it was a slap on their faces. Tihar is waiting for them!
Verson12/03/2019 18:32
So to be acknowledge... We have to born into a acknowledge family... Nt
Nitesh K.12/03/2019 17:45
Once you are not PM or President of the nation, u become a ordinary citizen so why you deserve an extraordinary protection??