Amnesty International’s Appeal To India’s PM
“Dear PM, please ensure that those who do human rights work do not face a crackdown.” That’s the message from Yamini Mishra, Amnesty International's South Asia regional director. The organisation shut its India operations in September soon after the Enforcement Directorate froze its accounts.
19/11/2020 1:27 PM
644 comments
Neeraj K.20 hours
We don't need you hypocrites in India
Gagli T.20 hours
Where their so called secular and human-rights go away....when it's a question of Kashmiri pandits......????? Hippocrates.....
Rajveer S.a day
Arun R.a day
Amnesty don't do shit about human rights.....the most important human right is education to all....have they ever report about the percentage of children getting basic education in Kashmir......the answer is no..... today's amnesty is nothing more than a well organised profitable industry 👎
Senthil M.a day
Its a fraud organisation.. get out from india
Ravi N.a day
Santosh N.2 days
Where was tolerance in Kashmir in1990
Chetanand K.2 days
It will be better to concentrate on China and Russia where there's no liberty rather than raising this issues. You should be proud to be born in India rather than some Asian, Arabic or African countries,even Russia
Shiv S.2 days
Abhijit D.2 days
Government of India did the right thing by kicking out amnesty international from our country,India.
Ankit B.2 days
We are very happy with this PM. And plzz don't come India if u feel bad
Anil S.2 days
You people enjoying foreign funding & working against interest of India . These types of so called NGOs has been put in right place by our PM . You NGOs are directly disrupt development in the name of human rights. Your funding country as well as cos. plays direct role in supporting political parties . Right decision by our govt.
Harry D.2 days
Ruchin S.2 days
Shameless ...with politically motivated, biased, provocative,... accusations against Bharat and its people.. Btw, do you have a single report on Kashmiri Hindus genoside, mass religious conversions, violations of HR of majority, denial of justice to preach religious traditions by majority, and so on.... Bigots.. Good to raising Bharat that pimps of communists and western powers are beings identified, and put at their right place. 🙏
Ritha A.2 days
No need for organizations like Amnesty Int. When all they do is selective outrage on behalf of anti nationals and break India gang.
Ashoo R.2 days
Kalpana R.2 days
There seems to be no freedom of speech, in our country, there is so much intolerance, and sadly all this is the mastermind of politicians with deviated minds and agenda which is rather regressive in nature. Now we don’t need British raj to segregate us Indians into Hindu and Muslim. Our politicians are doing this job.
Rajeswari V.2 days
your version is wrong. So many people forcibly converted and killed if they don't listen. You forget about Kashmiri exodus. Just read proper history. Foreign funded NGOs use their money for convertion instead of helping poor.
Rajendra B.2 days
Suresh N.3 days
