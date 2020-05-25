Amphan Leaves Behind A Trail Of Destruction

Special Eid At Vaishno Devi Quarantine Centre
Anustha K.12 hours
Finally got network in kolkata after 4 days
Sanjay C.21 hours
https://youtu.be/WP3bIuwvgF0 Amphan cyclone destruction in Kolkata
Bosco A.2 days
We are the victim of khaja cyclone Tamilnadu.. Experience speaks
Bosco A.2 days
Who is posting all this.. Your are not get anything ample from national disaster relief fund..
Atta M.2 days
A few days back a large number of Indians were selecting laughing emoji for PIA crash and today a few of our Pakistanis are doing the same 😡😡😡. These are shittiest people on earth
Priiyanka C.2 days
thanks for covering this atlast 😢
Shreenandita R.2 days
Sorry, but Orissa'r coastal areas were largely hit. Whatever happens in Orissa, West Bengal's coastal area gets largely hit. But this time, not just the coastal areas, the whole West Bengal is completely devastated. Not a single part is left unaffected.
Satyagnani R.3 days
Omg !! The nature is unstoppable,
Ess L.3 days
🙏 pray
Amita B.3 days
.. thanks brut india for covering the ampan cyclone of west bengal..and it's drastic violence over people . but why . other india channel's are not covering these incidents.. really it is shame of journalism..or something else!!!
Soumya C.3 days
Pray for Bengal Stay with us
Geetha P.3 days
Nature's fury
Arushi M.3 days
😢
Syed W.3 days
May Allah help you
Riyan P.3 days
Its amphan..
Sonali S.3 days
see
Phoolmattie H.3 days
So sad!
Abdullah A.3 days
May Allah keep everyone safe from such catastrophes.
Muhammad S.3 days
So harsh😢
Levi T.3 days
God bless, India. Stay safe everyone