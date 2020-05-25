back

Amphan Leaves Behind A Trail Of Destruction

Cyclone Amphan battered West Bengal and Odisha. Some of these visuals from Kolkata will be hard to forget. 😢😨

05/22/2020 12:25 PMupdated: 05/25/2020 9:13 AM
46 comments

  • Anustha K.
    12 hours

    Finally got network in kolkata after 4 days

  • Sanjay C.
    21 hours

    https://youtu.be/WP3bIuwvgF0 Amphan cyclone destruction in Kolkata

  • Bosco A.
    2 days

    We are the victim of khaja cyclone Tamilnadu.. Experience speaks

  • Bosco A.
    2 days

    Who is posting all this.. Your are not get anything ample from national disaster relief fund..

  • Atta M.
    2 days

    A few days back a large number of Indians were selecting laughing emoji for PIA crash and today a few of our Pakistanis are doing the same 😡😡😡. These are shittiest people on earth

  • Priiyanka C.
    2 days

    thanks for covering this atlast 😢

  • Shreenandita R.
    2 days

    Sorry, but Orissa'r coastal areas were largely hit. Whatever happens in Orissa, West Bengal's coastal area gets largely hit. But this time, not just the coastal areas, the whole West Bengal is completely devastated. Not a single part is left unaffected.

  • Satyagnani R.
    3 days

    Omg !! The nature is unstoppable,

  • Ess L.
    3 days

    🙏 pray

  • Amita B.
    3 days

    .. thanks brut india for covering the ampan cyclone of west bengal..and it's drastic violence over people . but why . other india channel's are not covering these incidents.. really it is shame of journalism..or something else!!!

  • Soumya C.
    3 days

    Pray for Bengal Stay with us

  • Geetha P.
    3 days

    Nature's fury

  • Arushi M.
    3 days

    😢

  • Syed W.
    3 days

    May Allah help you

  • Riyan P.
    3 days

    Its amphan..

  • Sonali S.
    3 days

    see

  • Phoolmattie H.
    3 days

    So sad!

  • Abdullah A.
    3 days

    May Allah keep everyone safe from such catastrophes.

  • Muhammad S.
    3 days

    So harsh😢

  • Levi T.
    3 days

    God bless, India. Stay safe everyone