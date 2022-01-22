back
An Acid Attack Didn’t Scar Her Dreams
She suffered a gruesome acid attack in 2017. But Zakira Shaikh didn’t let that rule her life. Today, she’s a makeup artist and her work is here to stay...
16/01/2022 2:57 PMupdated: 17/01/2022 11:24 PM
76 comments
Muhammad U.2 days
Best of luck dear Sister💝
Natasha N.6 days
♥️
Simerks H.22/01/2022 12:02
Brave and beautiful lady …👏👏👏👏God bless you 🙏🙏
Bhavneet K.20/01/2022 19:47
Salute you mam . 🙏
Maseera F.20/01/2022 12:27
God bless you with all the happiness there is!
Pooja R.19/01/2022 14:49
Proud of you sister lots of love from me ❤️
Khalida F.19/01/2022 07:38
An inspiring soul 🥰
LopaMudra19/01/2022 06:34
Beti padhao beti bachao 😭
Sahra M.18/01/2022 23:58
The courts should mandate the perpetrators get acid thrown in their face- bet you'd see the end of that crime!
Thiya M.18/01/2022 19:15
Love u sister. But, i feel like crying..how could he? You are brave.
Dhaval V.18/01/2022 16:35
Sister only 3 words for you that is respect, more respect, much respect
Imran R.18/01/2022 16:12
Unfortunate and shameful. Speechless
Sulaman A.18/01/2022 15:37
Bhn ap duniya ki sub sai hobsorat orat hain
Anshu K.18/01/2022 14:29
Her husband and in-laws should burn down to hell by pouring acid on them
Drobina S.18/01/2022 05:34
Everyone is beautiful
Akash J.18/01/2022 05:33
You go girl love your positive attitude and your smile
Vrushali T.18/01/2022 04:31
Truely inspiring.. but when will this stop? Over the counter sale of acids must be prohibited..and why do some parents impose their decisions on their girls.. parents of this woman are equally responsible ..
Priyanka D.18/01/2022 04:29
who said she is not beautiful infact she is amazing and lovely Proud to know that after such accident she is independent and happy & Her husband IS the biggest SHIT for the society
Chandan K.17/01/2022 21:53
Hats off to her spirit. Man can't bounce back. This is called broad mindset. But i think how much jeoulesy. Law should be more stronger.
Ishara H.17/01/2022 21:49
Absolutely amazing....an inspirational woman. She's so courageous and strong