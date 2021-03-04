back

An Acid Attack Survivor’s Tale Of Love

The awesome love story of Saroj And Pramodini from Odisha…

04/03/2021 5:27 AM
  • 247.8K
  • 186

164 comments

  • Aftab A.
    a day

    Bahut bahut mobarak ho bhai

  • Y S.
    a day

    Great, Hats off to the man and the brave girl

  • Jenny H.
    2 days

    Congratulations God bless

  • Laiba A.
    3 days

    💟💟💟

  • Genuine N.
    3 days

    God bless your union.....such a great example......love

  • Manisha T.
    3 days

    Hats off to saroj

  • Vichitra J.
    3 days

    Salute

  • Thakur D.
    3 days

    Love u both god bless u with all the happiness in world

  • Shubham S.
    3 days

    beautiful

  • Rohit K.
    3 days

    Congratulations to both of you

  • Sultan A.
    3 days

    Great man

  • Prasanta B.
    4 days

    So Proud Of U

  • Swaragini
    4 days

    Real life Hero . Salute for Great work

  • Priyanka S.
    4 days

    Congratulations both of u..

  • Sunita M.
    4 days

    Top

  • Swagatika A.
    4 days

    So Proud of You both ❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Biswajit M.
    4 days

    Congratulations 👏

  • Amrit R.
    4 days

    I salute you. In this world person like you like an angel for her. God bless you 🙏👏congratulations! Both of you

  • Anshara K.
    4 days

    Ma shaa Allah....aise long bahot kum hai duniya me....congratulations 💐💐💐💐

  • S S.
    4 days

    ❤️

