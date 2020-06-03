back

An Empty Plate Protest In Punjab

“We are cooking what the Punjab government gave us.” Thin air!

06/03/2020 10:01 AMupdated: 06/03/2020 10:13 AM
283 comments

  • Sakshat M.
    12 hours

    Certainty no doubt that Punjab N It’s Govt have not implemented many things which people can avail . God knows what’s wrong in perceiving people pain in difficult times.

  • Anjana S.
    a day

    Why do this idiotic politicians always give false hopes ...

  • Kiran C.
    a day

    One nation one ration card will b very helpful to minimise suffering of migrants worker.food is the basic need to survive.

  • Kiran C.
    a day

    What a protest!!!!!very new way to show ur feelings as well as arrogance at present situation.

  • Tangit I.
    a day

    Amazing protest

  • Asfak M.
    a day

    Captain do something

  • Dibakar G.
    a day

    Such video should be made on Mr Modi too. After all he is the most boastful person India has ever seen. A tight slap really to Indian polticians

  • Preeti M.
    a day

    😂🤣

  • Raoprince P.
    a day

    Horrible and shameful people can still try to fill their pockets by stealing from poor . I hope there is karma

  • Annie N.
    2 days

    Very nicely took forward the voice of the people. Appreciate for your wisdom

  • Sayan G.
    2 days

    bhai 😅

  • Ravi K.
    2 days

    Dint expect this in PUNJAB ?

  • Kamaljeet S.
    2 days

    Perhaps they should be cooking what modi government gave them and I am sure it's also thin air

  • Rajshekhar J.
    2 days

    Shame

  • Indira G.
    2 days

    Actions speak louder than words they say.. tight slap on the face of government of hypocrites.. well done 👍

  • Basit A.
    2 days

    Captain momo

  • Anisa K.
    2 days

    Complete scripted act....

  • Sanjeev W.
    2 days

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=169089901305603&id=114417816772812(please do share to stop discrimination facing by several migrant workers who are returning to their homes due to covid 19 visiting the main Page's post) If you are a true Indian then.... Jai Hind🇮🇳

  • Sanjeev W.
    2 days

  • Ojas M.
    3 days

