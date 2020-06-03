An Empty Plate Protest In Punjab
Certainty no doubt that Punjab N It’s Govt have not implemented many things which people can avail . God knows what’s wrong in perceiving people pain in difficult times.
Why do this idiotic politicians always give false hopes ...
One nation one ration card will b very helpful to minimise suffering of migrants worker.food is the basic need to survive.
What a protest!!!!!very new way to show ur feelings as well as arrogance at present situation.
Amazing protest
Captain do something
Such video should be made on Mr Modi too. After all he is the most boastful person India has ever seen.
A tight slap really to Indian polticians
😂🤣
Horrible and shameful people can still try to fill their pockets by stealing from poor . I hope there is karma
Very nicely took forward the voice of the people. Appreciate for your wisdom
bhai 😅
Dint expect this in PUNJAB ?
Perhaps they should be cooking what modi government gave them and I am sure it's also thin air
Shame
Actions speak louder than words they say.. tight slap on the face of government of hypocrites.. well done 👍
Captain momo
Complete scripted act....
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=169089901305603&id=114417816772812(please do share to stop discrimination facing by several migrant workers who are returning to their homes due to covid 19 visiting the main Page's post)
If you are a true Indian then....
Jai Hind🇮🇳
pizze?
