An Indo-Chinese Wedding Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Love triumphed the coronavirus outbreak at this Indo-Chinese wedding.

02/03/2020 2:24 PMupdated: 02/03/2020 2:38 PM
  • 14.0k
  • 25

21 comments

  • Binoda M.
    18 minutes

    She just said food is awesome. Didn't she missed snakes dogs monkeys and cats in her weeding.😂

  • Sucheta C.
    an hour

    Love is weird

  • Ishaann M.
    an hour

    🤦🏻‍♂️

  • Sonam A.
    an hour

    Happy coronavirus married life bro😂

  • Agha B.
    an hour

    Low bhai hamaray bharati bhai bhi medan me agaey me to soch raha tha kali kismat sirf Pakistanio ki hay hahaha

  • Zakir T.
    2 hours

    Cheeni hindi bhai bhai

  • Nazim M.
    2 hours

    Is she drunk?

  • Ajeta K.
    2 hours

    this one.

  • Debasis G.
    2 hours

    God bless them. Best wishes

  • Manisha C.
    2 hours

    https://m.timesofindia.com/city/bhopal/madhya-pradesh-suspected-corona-virus-patient-in-gwalior/articleshow/73773561.cms

  • Akash K.
    2 hours

    And Brut India team was invited to serve food & clean toilets

  • Khali K.
    2 hours

    Coronavirus 😷 ..

  • Anita B.
    2 hours

    Omg.. Y all negative comments 🤔 God Bless them 🙏🙏 Love does finds its way. But ek Baat samaj nahi aaye. Chinese hardly understand english language.. N Hindi language... No chances... IF anyone of them Proposed.. In what language.. 🤔 n how did they understand. Anyways..... Love needs No Language... Hence Proved. 😊😅

  • Shreya S.
    2 hours

    Tumhari aesi ki taisi😂😂 sala ek honeymoon K chakkr me central India me virus lado😧 Love tha toh bhai tu China Chal Deta 😯

  • Brut India
    2 hours

    This Catholic-Muslim pair speaks about how their love transcends religious differences:

  • Robson Y.
    2 hours

    Their selfie caption be like with 🤣

  • Marimar d.
    3 hours

    There’s always that one auntie who came from China to attend the reception And they all get coronavirus happily ever after from the food at reception!

  • FarHan D.
    3 hours

    Tatti weds corona virus😜

  • Sindhu N.
    3 hours

    Hope she didnt bring the bats with her😜😜

  • Junaid I.
    3 hours

    The end is near damn