An Inside Look Into Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Does the Chief Minister of Delhi also get good morning forwards? Watch this amusing interview by RJ Raunac from RedFM.

10/07/2019 4:58 AM
  • 1.0m
  • 514

Politics

442 comments

  • Sunilan B.
    12/10/2019 16:48

    👌

  • Sunilan B.
    12/10/2019 16:48

    👌

  • Deago L.
    12/10/2019 05:50

    Janta pressure should be the right kind of pressure

  • Inayat B.
    12/09/2019 14:22

    Best CM ever noticed, as I don’t like Indian politics but he’s deserving CM I can say.

  • Umesh P.
    12/08/2019 05:36

    Great sir you have inspiration for us

  • Irfan K.
    12/08/2019 03:14

    brother u are doing the same thing that did with ji.

  • Syed A.
    12/07/2019 12:20

    If this guy lost the upcoming election.... Thn its difficult .... People shud vote for the one who wrks....

  • Monika C.
    12/06/2019 14:07

    Thild world??? Like REALLY???!!!

  • Neellohit R.
    12/06/2019 08:22

    This stupid ass is conducting interviews these days. Wow. Much Wow!!

  • Raman T.
    12/05/2019 16:50

    Best politician specially in today’s class

  • Ekraj G.
    12/04/2019 14:42

    kujliwal paki ka aulad hai

  • Shipon M.
    12/04/2019 10:57

    भारत का इतिहास में है बेस्ट प्रधानमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल बन जाता है तो 12 वार्ड का बेस्ट कंट्री होता है

  • Ay A.
    12/02/2019 09:43

    Pollution kaam hogaya 😒 konsa joint fuka isne

  • Hisham M.
    12/02/2019 07:25

    Fake journalist

  • Joseph A.
    12/01/2019 08:13

    Good morning become bad for honest leader's in India still they are doing what is right and good for the people of the country I salute you arvindji...

  • Khan S.
    11/30/2019 02:34

    Great man

  • Kunti D.
    11/29/2019 23:38

    Good one

  • Mungalashetty S.
    11/29/2019 08:12

    Best cm

  • Syed T.
    11/27/2019 19:55

    He is honest, hardworking I am waiting my feature pm

  • BaYang M.
    11/25/2019 21:07

    Luv u sir Arwin