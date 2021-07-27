back
An Interfaith Love Story To Celebrate
A couple from Kolhapur celebrated their marriage in the same mandap with both Hindu and Islamic rituals. Meet Marsha and Satyajeet... 💖
27/07/2021 5:30 PM
- 509.7K
- 5.9K
- 414
364 comments
Poorva V.05/08/2021 05:44
I hope the guy wasn't made to convert. Inter faith and inter religion marriages are beautiful as long as nobody expects you to convert.
Kassimm J.04/08/2021 04:05
In muslim nikah nit accepted if nikah is not accepted it be a totally haraam
MK R.03/08/2021 13:08
Looks like the girl's community members are the only one Not Celebrating 😂🤣 Anyhow who cares about these brain-dead momins. Congratulations to the couple ❤️
Fahmida L.03/08/2021 10:25
By saying kabul u cannot marry in Islamic way.at first both of the partners have to be Muslim.they can marry, can live together or whatever they wish but if u want to say that they 've married in muslim way, 1st of all u have to know what is muslim marriage is...
Syed M.02/08/2021 19:46
Every Muslims yes do cares about his religion but not that type of fake muslim family and a girl just called her muslim only by name, religion and Muslims don't care about these so called people , eventually they will know or understand in future when their children drink gaey muth
Mohammed S.02/08/2021 10:45
وَمَن يَبْتَغِ غَيْرَ ٱلْإِسْلَـٰمِ دِينًۭا فَلَن يُقْبَلَ مِنْهُ وَهُوَ فِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ مِنَ ٱلْخَـٰسِرِينَ ٨٥ Al-Imran 3-85
Khan H.02/08/2021 09:49
Nikah to huwa hi nahi.
Nadia K.01/08/2021 16:57
Lanat ha larki tum py jo apna religion ko chor diya 🤬
Abusaad S.01/08/2021 16:31
This is love jihad
Abhay G.01/08/2021 14:04
सब बकवास जिनके पास पैसा है वह कुछ भी करें जिनके पास खाने को नहीं ना वह सोचते हैं की बेटी का कन्यादान कैसे होगा
Malik F.01/08/2021 12:13
Living in harmony with and respecting every religion is one thing. Surpassing religious boundaries is other. Both of the parties favoured their interest over religious concerns. No hate but no support as well.👎
Jaikala G.01/08/2021 05:38
I was witness to two love marriages in later 1980s....its wonderful! Love and care with responsibility needed!
Sai R.31/07/2021 18:36
जब में इन-----को देखता हूँ ,,मुझे लगता है,,,ये अमीर अपनी ,,,टट्टी तो दिखा ते हैं।।पर उनकी "गांड" भी हम "चूतियों" को दीखता है।
Zahabia M.31/07/2021 17:20
Congratulations to them. But there are certain rules and regulations that you have to follow as per your faith.
Abdul M.31/07/2021 15:54
There are no if and buts in Islam.certain things are Haram and they will be Haram till for the rest of the world.stop portraying these sort of marriages as interfaith.the couple is Hindus but muslims.
Shahabaz S.31/07/2021 14:27
According to Quran being a Muslim one cannot marry to Kafir, hence the girl and her family have denied the orders of Almighty Allah. And by their name Muzawar it is clear that they are not sure about the Oneness of Almighty.
Ashish S.31/07/2021 10:34
We are not against love marriage but why girls should force to change religion after marriage . That's the big question
Syed O.31/07/2021 09:38
Love will take the hell to that girl
Mohammad S.31/07/2021 09:33
You may both go to hell
Aritra B.31/07/2021 07:05
Yogi wants to know their location.