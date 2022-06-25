An IT employee and his love for donkeys
For the love of money and... donkeys. The 42-year-old man left his corporate job to do this...
Kedarnath temple, a husky and trolls
A husky owner from Noida drew backlash for taking his pet to Kedarnath temple. Here's his defence.
The mystery of Dadar's missing dog
You are not ready for this heartwarming lost-and-found tale of a stray dog! 🐶💖🥺
Smuggled, injured and rescued: Kangaroos in West Bengal
Miles away from their natural habitat, three kangaroos were rescued in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri.
Man Saves Monkeys In The Nick Of Time
Just when bystanders gave up hope for three electrocuted monkeys, a saviour showed up…
The vegan influencer who overcame IBS
She was often mocked because she had to rush to the loo too often. This is what social media influencer Vijayalakshmi did to find a lasting cure...
Won't leave Ukraine without dog, says Indian student
He is stranded in Kyiv but this Indian student won't let the Russian invasion separate him from his dog. 🐶💖
Kerala Snake Catcher Cheats Death... Again
This man's best friends have nearly killed him at least three times. But every time he comes off the ventilator and returns from the hospital, he is out hanging out with the same guys. 🐍 💖 🏥
The Heartbreaking Tale Of "India’s Skinniest Elephant"
Called India’s skinniest elephant, Lakshmi finally got the love and care she deserved.
Should You Keep A Pet Husky In India?
These blue-eyed goofballs might be the pet of your dreams, but Siberian huskies need more than an air-conditioned room. 🦮
The Mom Who Played Lion To A Cub
This human showed this lion cub the meaning of a mother's love. ❤️🦁