back
An MP, she picked up the gun to defend Ukraine
"India should be supporting democratic states." This armed Ukrainian MP explains why she thinks India must stand with Ukraine and not Russia.
01/03/2022 3:37 PMupdated: 01/03/2022 3:38 PM
- 16.7K
- 228
- 87
83 comments
Bella P.an hour
Well if she is saying that India should help bring the biggest democracy than where we’re the Ukrainian MPs which she one when Ukraine stood against India multiple times defending its democracy. Also why did Ukraine sell flightier jets to Pakistan for use against India! Amazing how these people have so much hypocrisy! It’s one rule for them and another for India!
Jayaram W.an hour
India was not Democratic after 2014😪😪😪
Khonngam M.2 hours
In all India for Russia ....
Abubakar W.2 hours
Russia & Ukraine:: NATO is telling the whole world that they can't defend or interfere in the affairs of Ukraine because Ukraine is not part of NATO, REALLY.? Was Libya part of NATO when America invaded and killed Colonel Gaddafi ?.. Was Ghana part of NATO when NATO overthrew Dr Kwame Nkrumah in 1966 ? Kwame Nkrumah made it clear in Guinea-conakry that America, France and other Western countries was part of his overthrow, his death still remains a mystery. We still remember how Patrice Lumumba was murdered in cold blood under the watch of UN. These westerners always interfere in African affairs but are afraid to defend Ukraine today because of the consequences they might face. I still find it difficult to understand why some African countries and leaders are supporting NATO after all what they did to us in the name of democracy. : Timo Media
Rajani K.2 hours
@Inna Sovson ma'am said it very correctly that #TheIndia is the biggest & greatest democracy in the world. Yes Ma'am, we were the oldest democracy (वैशाली गणराज्य) too. Many many thanks to her for acknowledging the fact. Otherwise, some racist European countries like UK, France, Portugal had treated us (India+Pakistan+Bangladesh+Afganistan+Mayanmar) like animals (DOGS) for approx 200 years during which, we had been invaded economically, intellectually, socio-politically geographically,... they looted our wealth, resources, etc. and transported to Europe. They dived us and ruled. Anyways...presently... she is asking for support from #TheIndia , world's biggest democracy. It seems that she forgot that by seeking support from #TheIndia she urged 1.38 billion people to support her country Ukraine (where approx 20 thousand Indians, most of them are medical students, are stucked). Well, I have gone through her recent FB posts. She is quite young & patriotic politician. If I would've been at her place then have done the same. But, history reveals that as a nation, Ukraine has never supported #TheIndia in any of its international affairs/moves except couple of terrorist attacks. Further, Ukraine has become a battle ground of "US-SU Cold War" and became a "NANA BHAROSE FAUJDARI" type victim due to complete diplomatic failure on their part. Moreover, US including NATO countries want to create a bipolar world again and hence provoked Russia. I have no idea why they are in hurry to launch WW-3? Don't they want our mother earth to be a peaceful, prosperous, pollution-free, people-oriented, tolerant & unbigoted world? Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention here that , since its inception, has been advocating "Non-Aligned Movement" in order to support peace & non-voilence. Bharat never supported any kind of war which is against humanity that's why it remained absent from UNSC voting. As such, US & Russia both are quite capable & famous for SciFi miracles, so why don't US & Russia organize a final fireside war on some other planet such as Mars, etc. so that our mother earth could be spared from devastation & killings. May God always bless & save lives of both Russian & Ukrainian people engaged in fighting at the war-zone. ॐ सर्वेशां स्वस्तिर्भवतु । सर्वेशां शान्तिर्भवतु । सर्वेशां पुर्णंभवतु । सर्वेशां मङ्गलंभवतु । ॐ शान्तिः शान्तिः शान्तिः ॥
Akl K.3 hours
India should never help Ukrainians because they are discriminating foreigners in Ukraine
Nelson N.3 hours
Go fight for you country lady which is already in Western country hands.... Go fight for it lady Go Go...... Hope you understans.....
Razee T.3 hours
They need india to be their side cuz india is the biggest importer of arms from russia. These western sanctions wont do much to russia. Asia is the biggest market, let alone india and china both r on the same page of russia. Plus other SEA countries, if they pour in, where do the western sanctions stand? Where were any western power when chinese were at the backyard? India should only focus on indian interest only.
Laxman S.4 hours
ukraine never stood with us ever in the history, it always supported n did as n what US n Western European countries said it was against us on 370 removal, Bangladesh war, against in each n every issue with Pakistan in UN but vice versa Russia was never ever against india even in the worst time of 1971 war it stood in the indian ocean n retaliated the US and European army which came to destroy india and support Pakistan n supress people of india and Bangladesh and THEY CAME TO DESTROY BIGGEST DEMOCRACY AND THOSE WHO WANTED FAIR DEMOCRACY LIKE BANGLADESH this same ukraine always gave vote against india on every stand in UN also this ukraine voted against india regarding making india permanent member of UN recently where were you then even where are you now beating indian students at borders n beating indian students in bunkers n taking their place n hiding under tricolour indian flag. If you guys can't fight then why do you beg in front of everyone just except Russian suprimacy and save your resources and people why you aren't doing that if you can't fight.
Iyswarya L.4 hours
Ask your president to say NO to NATO first..
Muhammed A.4 hours
What does it mean my biggest democracy? How is this measure largest population or most freedom?
Gaikhangngam M.4 hours
Sorry pretty lady that's not going to happen. Your first statement itself is wrong 😂. Time has tasted the friendship, Russia a true friend.
Anil M.4 hours
So now you are not requesting the most powerful democratic country in the world for helping you, you should remember your country's opposition of India in past at many forums
Hervé F.5 hours
"India is the greatest and biggest democracy in the world" The 1st sentence is hilarious 😂 Thanks for the joke. Ukraine need the support of everyone. If India supports Ukraine, it's will be a good thing.
Nida R.5 hours
Bakwas!
Victorishrayelu M.5 hours
Don't expect morals from Modi and BJP government!. We sorry to leave your country in this situation!.
Arîfa H.6 hours
Ditching Russia and shaking hands with opportunist like USA was the biggest mistake of Ukraine..Now go and ask help from US and Nato
Yogesh S.6 hours
Asking for stand from india but Ukraine never stand with us.....but we are not against Ukraine also...we r neutral!
Manish K.6 hours
Indian are playing like a chanakya ....indian politics are foolish they doesn't no the democratic country means ...every one is same ...they are busy on their on politics within the country ....t
Kaku P.6 hours
India can never stand behind Ukraine. Der are also killing molesting torturing Muslims