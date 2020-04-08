back

An Ode To Hypocrisy Of Husbands

Why should husbands decide what’s best for wives? Thanks to Batto Ki Bakwaas and The Sahitya Project for the footage!

08/04/2020 2:57 PM
  • 2.9m
  • 3.2k

And even more

  1. 4:31

    An Ode To Hypocrisy Of Husbands

  2. 3:10

    Condoms And What You Should Know

  3. 4:54

    Bernard's Everyday Life

  4. 2:22

    Award-Winning Ferry Steers India Toward Solar Powered Future

  5. 6:15

    No Wheelchair Can Clip Her Wings

  6. 3:00

    Visually-Impaired Student Scores 96.6% In Class 12

2353 comments

  • Priti H.
    an hour

    Superb words

  • Sanjukta R.
    an hour

    Excellent mam...........

  • Seema D.
    an hour

    Very nice

  • Madhu A.
    2 hours

    Fir family ki zaroorat hi nahi,na pita,na maa aur na Pati kisi ke suggestions nahi hone chahiye,pariwar ke saath adhikar bhi aayenge aur duties bhi.agar humari soch aisi ho toh Shaadi hi nahi karni chahiye.total freedom.

  • Sanjay S.
    2 hours

    Poetry is very nice and meaningful.. kuchh aisi hi shaayari patiyon ke liye bhi ho to bahut sahi hoga.. yaar ladies ke sapne hote hain aur hone bhi chahiye.. lekin waise hi gents ke bhi apne sapne aur goals hote hain.. saare ke saare mard itne lucky nahin hote hai jinko apni dream life milti hai.. wo bhi family/parents/bachchon ke liye kaafi kuchh sacrifice karte hain, lekin unka ye sacrifice nazar nahin aata.. jo bhi kare aadmi, jitna bhi kare wo kam..agar bechaare ki job chali jaaye aur ghar pe baithe, to poori society usko kis nazar se dekhti hai uska andaaza bhi nahin laga sakte.. bahut achcha hota agar aisi hi dumdaar shaayari mardon ke liye bhi ho.. 90% of the times man is the breadwinner of the 🏠 and he does not have the option to stay out of work for long, unless he has a very strong financial backup.. killing his own dreams, he also does a lot for his woman and kids, and also parents.. so please never forget that and do not demonize men unnecessarily.. it's no offense to anyone.. it's just a parallel observation

  • Ishita R.
    2 hours

    I agree with you and Rashmi Berry as well. Sometimes husband are helpless. Society and family pressure.

  • Abid Y.
    2 hours

    SAARE HUSBAND KHARAB NAHI HOTEY

  • Dinesh W.
    2 hours

    Naari Shakti Zindabaad.

  • Asha L.
    2 hours

    Very nice poem

  • Sarita K.
    2 hours

    Aap ki kavita parivar banane ki baat nahi kerta hai parivaar se aalag kerta hai. Isliye aise soch waale shadi hi na kere

  • Anamika P.
    2 hours

    Very well...

  • Kavita S.
    3 hours

    Nice 👌

  • Jai P.
    3 hours

    In this video only expectation with boys why?

  • Manisha R.
    3 hours

    Voice and emotions of almost all the woman 🙏🙏

  • Sheela A.
    3 hours

    Excited no words Excellent selection Thanks

  • Nitin P.
    3 hours

    Same is applicable for both....

  • Alka K.
    3 hours

    Very nice

  • Nisha A.
    3 hours

    Very beautiful

  • Geeta S.
    3 hours

    Though I agree to a few things here but now time has changed. I don't think men are the only reason for all of that...it's ultimately a woman herself😂😂...a mom in law or someone in relation who would point out all these things. The day a woman empowers other woman..there won't be much problems. I have seen a woman most of the time trying to bring down the other one.🙈 Yes, we want equality and equal part as man but we have to also understand that neither a woman can be a man nor a man can be a woman. We have our uniqueness and that's what should be respected. Sometimes I feel, woman empowerment ke naam pe or ladko jaise hai hum bhi mai we forget that why do we want to be like men at first place or equal right like them, we have much more than them and we are proud women!😁

  • Rajesh S.
    3 hours

    Karishma Chowdhury

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.