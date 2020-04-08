An Ode To Hypocrisy Of Husbands
Superb words
Excellent mam...........
Very nice
Fir family ki zaroorat hi nahi,na pita,na maa aur na Pati kisi ke suggestions nahi hone chahiye,pariwar ke saath adhikar bhi aayenge aur duties bhi.agar humari soch aisi ho toh Shaadi hi nahi karni chahiye.total freedom.
Poetry is very nice and meaningful.. kuchh aisi hi shaayari patiyon ke liye bhi ho to bahut sahi hoga.. yaar ladies ke sapne hote hain aur hone bhi chahiye.. lekin waise hi gents ke bhi apne sapne aur goals hote hain.. saare ke saare mard itne lucky nahin hote hai jinko apni dream life milti hai.. wo bhi family/parents/bachchon ke liye kaafi kuchh sacrifice karte hain, lekin unka ye sacrifice nazar nahin aata.. jo bhi kare aadmi, jitna bhi kare wo kam..agar bechaare ki job chali jaaye aur ghar pe baithe, to poori society usko kis nazar se dekhti hai uska andaaza bhi nahin laga sakte.. bahut achcha hota agar aisi hi dumdaar shaayari mardon ke liye bhi ho.. 90% of the times man is the breadwinner of the 🏠 and he does not have the option to stay out of work for long, unless he has a very strong financial backup.. killing his own dreams, he also does a lot for his woman and kids, and also parents.. so please never forget that and do not demonize men unnecessarily.. it's no offense to anyone.. it's just a parallel observation
I agree with you and Rashmi Berry as well. Sometimes husband are helpless. Society and family pressure.
SAARE HUSBAND KHARAB NAHI HOTEY
Naari Shakti Zindabaad.
Very nice poem
Aap ki kavita parivar banane ki baat nahi kerta hai parivaar se aalag kerta hai. Isliye aise soch waale shadi hi na kere
Very well...
Nice 👌
In this video only expectation with boys why?
Voice and emotions of almost all the woman 🙏🙏
Excited no words
Excellent selection
Thanks
Same is applicable for both....
Very beautiful
Though I agree to a few things here but now time has changed. I don't think men are the only reason for all of that...it's ultimately a woman herself😂😂...a mom in law or someone in relation who would point out all these things. The day a woman empowers other woman..there won't be much problems. I have seen a woman most of the time trying to bring down the other one.🙈 Yes, we want equality and equal part as man but we have to also understand that neither a woman can be a man nor a man can be a woman. We have our uniqueness and that's what should be respected. Sometimes I feel, woman empowerment ke naam pe or ladko jaise hai hum bhi mai we forget that why do we want to be like men at first place or equal right like them, we have much more than them and we are proud women!😁
Karishma Chowdhury
