An Underwater Wedding In Chennai

This engineer couple got decked up in their best clothes... and then jumped into the sea.

06/02/2021 6:57 AM
  • 60.5K
  • 77

56 comments

  • Prateek A.
    5 days

    😂😂😂ch******* kro r famous ho jao .

  • Bidhu B.
    10/02/2021 02:46

    Avi to life me or bhi bhut kuch jhelna h

  • Jagirdar O.
    08/02/2021 16:20

    U try onces

  • Shivani S.
    07/02/2021 12:23

    😂😂

  • Dimin C.
    07/02/2021 09:34

    That's another way to espace from feeding your relatives on wedding day 😂 good idea

  • Manas D.
    07/02/2021 07:39

    Le Greeta Thunberg

  • Armaan K.
    06/02/2021 20:49

    Incredible India

  • Gane G.
    06/02/2021 19:09

    namaku vanthaa sodhana pathiya aepd lam panranga

  • Yohanna P.
    06/02/2021 18:56

  • Sarvepalli K.
    06/02/2021 16:31

    Look like interested in others personal life's... 🤮🤮🤮

  • Aditya Singh
    06/02/2021 15:33

    great idea and Congo to them

  • Raj S.
    06/02/2021 15:03

    Congratulations all the best future.

  • Devika S.
    06/02/2021 13:46

    Good for them. Congratulations!

  • Tahamina T.
    06/02/2021 12:37

    👀

  • Sharon D.
    06/02/2021 12:33

    Madness what a mockery for wedding which is meant to be sacred.

  • Dozo M.
    06/02/2021 12:09

    you are next

  • Aniruddha J.
    06/02/2021 12:03

    😂

  • Sonia R.
    06/02/2021 11:13

    Nonsense

  • Silvia E.
    06/02/2021 10:54

    Lovelyyyyy

  • Nandini F.
    06/02/2021 10:46

    Stupidity

