Man Throws Ink On AAP’s Sanjay Singh In Hathras
An Unusual Case Of Chain Snatching
Asaduddin Owaisi Vs MM Joshi on Babri Verdict
Meet Eshna Kutty: The Hula Hoop Girl
The Tragedy Of The Girl From Hathras
Jaswant Singh: 1938-2020
Don't believe in Indian police they will never help you.
Stop wearing expensive jewelry dah
Phone scammer in Saudi Arabia are India and Pakistan
This chain snatching and local crimes cannot flourish without the involvement of the AUTHORITIES !! Rohini is a large area with many stretches infamous for such incidents on a routine basis.
Modi India
Delhi right ... Nothing surprising
Rape capital
Snatching capital
Aur fir bhi yeh Delhi k log seena chaudha kar k bolenge ki yeh dil waale ka jagah hai......lol...my foot.
Most notorious city in India.
इतना बडा होके काम नही कर सकता बैल ओर innocents को अपना शिकार बना रहा है. काश मे वाहा मौजुद होता bc को ऐसा सबक सिखाता 🤬😡
This is common in India and we are used to live with dirt. Perhaps I would have broke his arms and legs and hang them on his shoulders
Thats Delhi, kejriwal
During my stay at Ranchi almost every day minimum one Gold chain snatching report were printed in local page of news paper.
What's the remedies.
illegal drugs is one of the reasons why this kind of doing happening, the effective way to stop this you need a President like The phillipines Our he fights illegal drugs in a whole country many drug Lord die Ang laboratory destroyed....just type at youtube Duterte fight illegal drugs...
Dirty sxum bag put is foot in his way on purpose , shocking
India may jis din citizens kay pass gun protection kay laws agaye us din aise jhatu chutiye ye chori try nhi karengay but government is too scared of its people to be handing around gun licenses too easily
CAREFULL GO IN INDIA LOTS OF SNATCHER
What do you expect from a shits hole??
The robbers clearly seems muslims
Why the cow not helping human who feed it?
Those 3 guyz are shits , sins!🤬
Guys cut the chase get to the report soon.. Whats with the dramatization and draging a 30 second video to 3 mins. .
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
443 comments
Derren D.41 minutes
Don't believe in Indian police they will never help you.
Eduardo S.an hour
Stop wearing expensive jewelry dah
Carl E.an hour
Phone scammer in Saudi Arabia are India and Pakistan
Ishan G.an hour
This chain snatching and local crimes cannot flourish without the involvement of the AUTHORITIES !! Rohini is a large area with many stretches infamous for such incidents on a routine basis.
Sho'ayb P.an hour
Modi India
Armaan P.an hour
Delhi right ... Nothing surprising
Rohan B.an hour
Rape capital Snatching capital Aur fir bhi yeh Delhi k log seena chaudha kar k bolenge ki yeh dil waale ka jagah hai......lol...my foot. Most notorious city in India.
Ganesh B.an hour
इतना बडा होके काम नही कर सकता बैल ओर innocents को अपना शिकार बना रहा है. काश मे वाहा मौजुद होता bc को ऐसा सबक सिखाता 🤬😡
Souvik R.an hour
This is common in India and we are used to live with dirt. Perhaps I would have broke his arms and legs and hang them on his shoulders
Parakkal M.an hour
Thats Delhi, kejriwal
Ajit K.an hour
During my stay at Ranchi almost every day minimum one Gold chain snatching report were printed in local page of news paper. What's the remedies.
Ely J.an hour
illegal drugs is one of the reasons why this kind of doing happening, the effective way to stop this you need a President like The phillipines Our he fights illegal drugs in a whole country many drug Lord die Ang laboratory destroyed....just type at youtube Duterte fight illegal drugs...
Summer K.an hour
Dirty sxum bag put is foot in his way on purpose , shocking
Arjit D.an hour
India may jis din citizens kay pass gun protection kay laws agaye us din aise jhatu chutiye ye chori try nhi karengay but government is too scared of its people to be handing around gun licenses too easily
Numi U.an hour
CAREFULL GO IN INDIA LOTS OF SNATCHER
Ezy Y.an hour
What do you expect from a shits hole??
Chaturvedi K.2 hours
The robbers clearly seems muslims
AI Z.2 hours
Why the cow not helping human who feed it?
Sonish M.2 hours
Those 3 guyz are shits , sins!🤬
Krishna T.2 hours
Guys cut the chase get to the report soon.. Whats with the dramatization and draging a 30 second video to 3 mins. .