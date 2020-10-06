back

An Unusual Case Of Chain Snatching

On a lazy afternoon in Delhi, two men bumped into each other. What followed was a rude surprise.

06/10/2020 2:14 PMupdated: 06/10/2020 2:16 PM
  • 1.3m
  • 577

443 comments

  • Derren D.
    41 minutes

    Don't believe in Indian police they will never help you.

  • Eduardo S.
    an hour

    Stop wearing expensive jewelry dah

  • Carl E.
    an hour

    Phone scammer in Saudi Arabia are India and Pakistan

  • Ishan G.
    an hour

    This chain snatching and local crimes cannot flourish without the involvement of the AUTHORITIES !! Rohini is a large area with many stretches infamous for such incidents on a routine basis.

  • Sho'ayb P.
    an hour

    Modi India

  • Armaan P.
    an hour

    Delhi right ... Nothing surprising

  • Rohan B.
    an hour

    Rape capital Snatching capital Aur fir bhi yeh Delhi k log seena chaudha kar k bolenge ki yeh dil waale ka jagah hai......lol...my foot. Most notorious city in India.

  • Ganesh B.
    an hour

    इतना बडा होके काम नही कर सकता बैल ओर innocents को अपना शिकार बना रहा है. काश मे वाहा मौजुद होता bc को ऐसा सबक सिखाता 🤬😡

  • Souvik R.
    an hour

    This is common in India and we are used to live with dirt. Perhaps I would have broke his arms and legs and hang them on his shoulders

  • Parakkal M.
    an hour

    Thats Delhi, kejriwal

  • Ajit K.
    an hour

    During my stay at Ranchi almost every day minimum one Gold chain snatching report were printed in local page of news paper. What's the remedies.

  • Ely J.
    an hour

    illegal drugs is one of the reasons why this kind of doing happening, the effective way to stop this you need a President like The phillipines Our he fights illegal drugs in a whole country many drug Lord die Ang laboratory destroyed....just type at youtube Duterte fight illegal drugs...

  • Summer K.
    an hour

    Dirty sxum bag put is foot in his way on purpose , shocking

  • Arjit D.
    an hour

    India may jis din citizens kay pass gun protection kay laws agaye us din aise jhatu chutiye ye chori try nhi karengay but government is too scared of its people to be handing around gun licenses too easily

  • Numi U.
    an hour

    CAREFULL GO IN INDIA LOTS OF SNATCHER

  • Ezy Y.
    an hour

    What do you expect from a shits hole??

  • Chaturvedi K.
    2 hours

    The robbers clearly seems muslims

  • AI Z.
    2 hours

    Why the cow not helping human who feed it?

  • Sonish M.
    2 hours

    Those 3 guyz are shits , sins!🤬

  • Krishna T.
    2 hours

    Guys cut the chase get to the report soon.. Whats with the dramatization and draging a 30 second video to 3 mins. .

