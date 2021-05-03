back
Anand Mahindra On 3 Things The Pandemic Taught Us
Anand Mahindra shared three lessons to learn from the pandemic with the students of Dhirubhai Ambani International School during their virtual graduation ceremony. The industrialist turned 66 last week.
03/05/2021 4:27 PM
- 301.2K
- 11.3K
- 175
145 comments
Ankit K.13 minutes
First thing he n allies must learn not to bow down to an illiterate bastard! Don’t worry guys he will easily get oxygen n ICU whenever required, if not in India then anywhere else in the world!!!
Arunava D.42 minutes
🙏
Arunava D.42 minutes
Email [email protected]
Arunava D.42 minutes
Good Evening From Arunava Dasgupta and family
Meenakshi P.2 hours
Thanku for your words and spreading HOPE !!
Kishan S.2 hours
Good lessons.Some industrialist have heart too,this thought is amazing.Hon'ble,shri Anand mahindra Thanks for the assessts you have for human value.
Debosree M.3 hours
Thank you God bless me
Vinayak K.3 hours
The first lesson being honest Whenever india gets in problem. Millions of people are under poverty ..they'll need money and when they dont have money crime will rise ...people will loot each other Kill each other for money and the rich will get the premium class and they'll sit back and enjoy...you think coming in front of channels and speak bla bla bla ...and you're Great ....fuccccvcckkkkkkkk offff you al people do t give lessons Theres only one lesson indians has to learn is save your money dont waste your money unnecessary... Because money says you save me today I will save you Tomorrow
Kalpana V.3 hours
Very well said 👍
Satnam S.4 hours
Where is r s s now
Anupama R.4 hours
* Sorry for the typo, I mean Blessings in disguise
Anupama R.4 hours
Truly inspiring talk. Exactly that this pandemic is acctualy blessings bin disguise. Lots and lots of new learning, importance of values, and importance of good health and value of loving and lovely people around us. Excellent talk thank you so much sir🙏🙏
Sam S.4 hours
Great message sir 🙏🙏🙏
Nooruddin K.4 hours
Respected Sir, I follow your post on twitter and other media too . You being a master class business man in India, should also share a few thought on how the current government should perform for the people of India. Step wise for a better Tommorrow during this pandemic . Also how will the top 100 industrialists companies of India should unanimously decide a path for a sucessful passage for the poorest and helpless Indians. Jai hind.
Anant I.5 hours
Real values of life we lived...this are the needs...
LNR &.6 hours
Vinutha R.6 hours
All 4 great points. . I thank the creator every morning for 🙏🙏🙏
Neelam J.6 hours
The lesson indians should learn not to choose modi and Bjp। Ever Again
Anil S.7 hours
True
Kainth A.7 hours
Biggest political games been played in his own so called companies.. Most of those leaders don't even think of anyone's career.. And you did nothing just sitting.. Easy to be suited boted and give lectures.. Look at the bigger picture how ppl are struggling for one time meal.. Gyan dena is very easy