Angry Nirmala Sitharaman Takes On Raghuram Rajan

A terse Nirmala Sitharaman returned fire after Raghuram Rajan accused the Modi government of lacking the vision for growth. ⚔️
4185 comments
Anthony T.4 days
From 1947 to 2014, 18 lakh crore loan only was given during this period.But on the contrary from 2014 to 2018 BJP regime had doled out 40 lakh crore loan this includes even to those who filed for insolvency three times. Nirmala can you deny
Suresh M.11/20/2019 15:04
Bullshit 😂
Mahesh L.11/16/2019 18:15
The most learned FM of independent India....😅😅
Baadshah M.11/16/2019 12:28
😀😀 Trying to escape from the truth instead of finding the solution 😀😀😀😀
Sham M.11/16/2019 11:01
ego bahut he bhai isko.. aisa lagta he iska sooraj kabi groob hi nhi hoga...
Ramesha H.11/16/2019 07:25
She can only blame others... Nothing more than that...she has ruined the entire financial condition of India in a few months. She should feel ashamed on herself...
Rosen S.11/16/2019 07:25
Kitna jhoot reh baba reh baba haajam nahi hota
Avi S.11/15/2019 20:27
Not fit to tie your own shoelaces . Criticism comes naturally to the leading party. That is all they dom
Avi S.11/15/2019 20:26
The only thing this is, is a piece of trash. Making fun of manmohan singh and raghuram rajan who are one of the finest economists the country has ever had, Not able to look beyond congress and taking no action to atleast stabilize the economy shows you qualified and educated you are. Giving well written speeches which mocks others and has some heavy english, is this what the government is all about?
Arko G.11/15/2019 18:01
Say it like Nirmala Tai
Sushant S.11/15/2019 18:00
Why you are not saying about yourself? Only U blame on RBI Governor... Now you are in power can you do anything for youth as well as for child too? It's very simple to blame on other... Huh 😠
Praveen P.11/15/2019 16:39
She is good for nothing
Joel G.11/15/2019 15:45
Hope madam doesn't miss the next bus.
Achal P.11/15/2019 15:44
मैडम जी आप से ज्यादा पढ़े लिखे और अनुभवी व्यक्ति हैं वे,बस बिकाऊ नहीं है
Sahil S.11/15/2019 15:09
Bakchodi ban kar... Pagal aurat
Susovan M.11/15/2019 12:00
It's a super utopian view of Sita but can she rescue the economic ship to a safe harbour!No she can't but Vicious result of Notebandie brought about the economic disater.
Susant R.11/15/2019 11:52
Just do it... Don't forget you're in power last 6years ..listen to manmahon Singh.
Gourab P.11/15/2019 11:50
Banks are down because millennials are using bitcoins XD
Rama K.11/15/2019 11:24
Banks are not giving me loan...but the real reason is what I can't know why bank do not give loan for poor people
Nagineni P.11/15/2019 09:20
She can only blame others... Nothing more than that...she has ruined the entire financial condition of India in a few months. She should feel ashamed on herself...