Another AAP Leader, Another Ink Attack

Already facing arrest for his remarks on the condition of Uttar Pradesh’s hospitals, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti became the latest in a long list of politicians to be subject to an ink attack.

12/01/2021 5:18 PMupdated: 12/01/2021 5:21 PM
  • 80.8K
  • 116

113 comments

  • Raveendran P.
    12 hours

    Criminal Yogi doesn't know anything except goondaism.

  • Iqbal A.
    13 hours

    He was supposed to visit a school..... See level of politics in india.. Doob maroo

  • Jeet S.
    14 hours

    Chor, murderer or uneducated hai sale UP wale or unke government

  • Sudha S.
    15 hours

    Hahahaha

  • Sudha S.
    15 hours

    In saahab ki Wife ne Domestic Violence case n arrest karaya tha naaaaa Ji...???

  • Sudhir S.
    16 hours

    स्याही फेंक दी मतलब आप की सरकार से डर गए

  • Imtiyaz H.
    17 hours

    BJP associated are frustrated.

  • Abhijit D.
    a day

    He is I think from your party,b'cos u wanna fame

  • Om P.
    a day

    Ye to Billa lag Raha hai

  • Kum J.
    a day

    The whole of India seems to be embroiled in stupid shyte like this that helps no one but vested interests and those who use hate politics to promote their personal agendas. Instead of moving forward, in these days of unparalleled technological advances made by man no less, these small groups are bringing rural India more backward than the Neanderthal stage of human history. Both AAM and UP “Hindu” politicians should be ashamed of themselves for this moronic display of “whose dick is bigger”.

  • Abhay S.
    a day

    U r running propaganda against the BJP's ruled states. U have not quoted the statements which were passed by Somnath Bharti against the hospital administration and derogatory remarks against the CM of UP. U r trying to gain public attention in favour AAP.

  • Anuj S.
    a day

    I assume that Brut India admin is anti BJP if it's not then why not they posted the real facts of somnath bharti and his domestic violence and other proofs regarding the pathetic condition of other government school in Delhi.just hate speech from Brut India

  • Ravi T.
    a day

    We 🙏🙏 respect ou cm shree yogi ji 🙏🙏

  • Ravi T.
    a day

    Very good

  • Terry S.
    a day

    So much hate in india because of bjp

  • Bhanu P.
    a day

    ....bsdk... he was arrested for his one single statement....."Yogi tmhe marna hoga"... That was part of earlier video.... Thoda wo bhi dikha do.... Liberalndus😅 If u don't hv that... I cud share to u

  • Shubham K.
    a day

    Bhai mass report karna padega tere Chanel ko ... propogenda band karo..

  • Shibendu B.
    a day

    He faced that because he was suppose to visit a school and not to give speaches of hatred Between religions and to indulged in conflict with the police, make derogatory remarks about police and derogatory remarks about elected PM and CM by crores of Indians..

  • Jan J.
    2 days

    Brut india hahaha tukde tukde gang

  • K.N. M.
    2 days

    साले सुवर उसमे शराफत थी कि स्याही फेंकी वरना कोई मर्द होता तो तुझे ढंग का पीटता। अपनी भाषा पर साले तेरा लगाम नहीं है। तू मंत्री है और पुलिस से कह रहा था कि योगी मरेगा, निश्चित मरेगा। पुलिस को चाहिए कि तुझसे पूछे कि तू बता कि योगी कैस और क्यों मरेगा। सुवर नीच आदमी। तूने अपनी पत्नी को मारा पीटा और स्याही फेंकने वाले को मारने के लिए उसके पीछे दौड़ा। तेरा चरित्र इससे ये दर्शाता है कि तू कातिल प्रवृति का है।

