back

Another Freak Pothole Accident

You'll never guess what this pothole swallowed up. 😨

12/01/2019 4:57 AMupdated: 12/02/2019 9:55 AM
  • 435.3k
  • 259

And even more

  1. Going Bananas For Apples

  2. This Aunt-Nephew Act Will Make You A “Believer”

  3. Another Freak Pothole Accident

  4. The Cow In The Clothing Store

  5. Man Attacks Bike After Traffic Challan

  6. Bride Wears Tomatoes As Jewelry

199 comments

  • Alkash R.
    14 hours

    New India hai boss

  • Debi P.
    19 hours

    Still yanha road repair nahi hoga. CAA chalega.

  • Daljeet S.
    2 days

    Development of Indian government....👌

  • BipIn M.
    2 days

    New India

  • Elapakurthi V.
    3 days

    Not even one local corporate or city MLA, MP to State minister talk or have cock fight on such civic and public safety issues for these kind of highly neglected left over works

  • Jitendra V.
    4 days

    Shame on government

  • Samiul S.
    5 days

    7363008116

  • Ajeet M.
    5 days

    Cd delax naic baik

  • Mayank A.
    5 days

    <

  • Mayank A.
    5 days

    0

  • Aakash S.
    5 days

    Samundar se jal per nikali

  • Avinash G.
    5 days

    Varun Pasahan ji desh vich ese tara dooba dita modi ne

  • Mukesh R.
    6 days

    वेलकम टू न्यू इंडिया 2014 से आपका स्वागत है

  • Dibakar B.
    6 days

    Pacific Ocean

  • Dharampal P.
    6 days

    Aur dalo modi ko vote har har modi ghar ghar modi ........hahahahaha

  • Vikas C.
    7 days

    Nice india

  • Subhash R.
    12/10/2019 22:38

    डिजिटल इंडिया

  • Ejaz B.
    12/10/2019 22:20

    this bjp govermnt give vote

  • Nithar P.
    12/10/2019 03:35

    Ye hai BJP ka "Bikash"

  • Mainoden S.
    12/10/2019 03:35

    J यह न्यू इंडिया है भारत की असीम उड़ान है