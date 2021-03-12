back

Anti-Maskers Abuse Nepali Uber Driver

Subhakar Khadka, an Uber driver in San Francisco, alleged that three women passengers coughed on him and abused him after he asked one of them to wear a mask. A now-viral dash-cam clip shows the bizarre attack. CW: abuse

12/03/2021 5:18 PMupdated: 12/03/2021 5:19 PM
  • 1.1M
  • 1.4K

1104 comments

  • Srirupa B.
    6 hours

    Oh my god...Hitesha Didi's student!!!

  • Adnan K.
    9 hours

    😡

  • Prajual G.
    10 hours

    Immatue and shameless girls

  • Roshna H.
    a day

    hya american government this how you bacame powerful country🤣

  • Rahul H.
    a day

    Do they really think banning her access to uber is enough....

  • Rashid A.
    a day

    That's y these people get punished

  • Laseng K.
    a day

    You are raciest and rude American girl, at last you try to gain sympathy through social media, fuck it off black n white girls.

  • Rohit B.
    a day

    Uncivilized people from the civilized country....please learn first for respecting others..

  • Prashant M.
    a day

    Immediately Uber should block her not take any cabs life time.. strict action should be take on such idiots

  • Renjitha B.
    2 days

    No1 there to teach her a lesson??

  • Eliza L.
    2 days

    Mannerless bishh🤬🤬

  • Naga R.
    2 days

    The big joke was am gonna sue uber🤣

  • Arjun S.
    2 days

    These hoes are mad. They belong to the streets. Drop these hoes.

  • Bina R.
    2 days

    Such irresponsible passengers are the cause of the vast spread of the disease, and they dare be so nasty towards the driver!!!🤨

  • Amit P.
    2 days

    3 fucking stupid bitch

  • Sneha B.
    2 days

    Women nowadays are going crazy all over the world it seems 🤔

  • Arlan L.
    2 days

    na ka punta lang sa america ganyan na ugali niyang babae na yan

  • Sohom B.
    2 days

    gandu der notun competition

  • Sharvil N.
    2 days

    Donald Trump once said all Americans are fools, he later proved it.

  • Harsha A.
    2 days

    Such a sick ladies

