Anti-Maskers Abuse Nepali Uber Driver
Subhakar Khadka, an Uber driver in San Francisco, alleged that three women passengers coughed on him and abused him after he asked one of them to wear a mask. A now-viral dash-cam clip shows the bizarre attack. CW: abuse
12/03/2021 5:18 PMupdated: 12/03/2021 5:19 PM
- 1.1M
- 7.5K
- 1.4K
1104 comments
Srirupa B.6 hours
Oh my god...Hitesha Didi's student!!!
Adnan K.9 hours
😡
Prajual G.10 hours
Immatue and shameless girls
Roshna H.a day
hya american government this how you bacame powerful country🤣
Rahul H.a day
Do they really think banning her access to uber is enough....
Rashid A.a day
That's y these people get punished
Laseng K.a day
You are raciest and rude American girl, at last you try to gain sympathy through social media, fuck it off black n white girls.
Rohit B.a day
Uncivilized people from the civilized country....please learn first for respecting others..
Prashant M.a day
Immediately Uber should block her not take any cabs life time.. strict action should be take on such idiots
Renjitha B.2 days
No1 there to teach her a lesson??
Eliza L.2 days
Mannerless bishh🤬🤬
Naga R.2 days
The big joke was am gonna sue uber🤣
Arjun S.2 days
These hoes are mad. They belong to the streets. Drop these hoes.
Bina R.2 days
Such irresponsible passengers are the cause of the vast spread of the disease, and they dare be so nasty towards the driver!!!🤨
Amit P.2 days
3 fucking stupid bitch
Sneha B.2 days
Women nowadays are going crazy all over the world it seems 🤔
Arlan L.2 days
na ka punta lang sa america ganyan na ugali niyang babae na yan
Sohom B.2 days
gandu der notun competition
Sharvil N.2 days
Donald Trump once said all Americans are fools, he later proved it.
Harsha A.2 days
Such a sick ladies