back

AP Tourism Official Thrashes Woman Colleague

⚠ Warning: distressing visuals. A female employee bore the brunt of this deputy manager's aggression when he was asked to wear a mask.

07/02/2020 12:07 PMupdated: 07/02/2020 12:58 PM
  • 302.4k
  • 330

Portraits

  1. 3:05

    Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper

  2. 2:24

    IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India

  3. 1:37

    Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police

  4. 3:31

    When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak

  5. 3:05

    The Landlords Of The Moon

  6. 1:43

    Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India

Arte - il est temps

306 comments

  • Sabana E.
    a day

    These kind of situation also add mental trauma for whole life of abused personnel no kind of punishment would be enough for the abusers

  • Victor A.
    3 days

    Is he still alive ...! He deserves dead penalty.

  • Zu L.
    4 days

    One of the many reasons why I’d never want to visit this country 😕

  • Gerard D.
    4 days

    Men who show no respect for women are not men. They are lower than a mice. They should be trampled and treated with disrespect! Just saying....for no man ever came from a another man, but a woman. Show some respect!!!

  • Amara B.
    4 days

    how sick is india

  • Sadikur R.
    4 days

    Cowards bastard

  • Caroline W.
    4 days

    Harshest karma to visit with vengeance against the culprits

  • Terehuia K.
    5 days

    Jail the mongrel

  • Gaspipe C.
    5 days

    Differently-abled?

  • Kamisazman K.
    6 days

    All started from home how they believe to be a religion that male dominance and female need to obey ...

  • Neel K.
    6 days

    Thank goodness he was arrested, I don’t know what is the problem with people not wearing masks? That poor woman just asked him one thing and he attacked her and for what, for the safety of her and her colleagues. That man isn’t a human he is a demon and deserves to be in jail.

  • John S.
    6 days

    In the United States that guy would’ve got shot for doing that or got a real man beating that was on call for anywhere in the world he should do jail time for that

  • Heeni T.
    6 days

    There filthy dirty men like dominances some are brutal and pigs

  • Asad K.
    6 days

    Pussy coward where’s a bullet

  • Pamela C.
    6 days

    I think morning when he came to office he got beaten up by his wife and he snapped at another lady ... arsehole coward evil Monster

  • Emma B.
    6 days

    Sick bastard, he wasn't "triggered" by being asked to wear the mask, he's just an abusive cretin

  • Din M.
    07/13/2020 09:24

    dangerous country in the world,,can't visit

  • Ron K.
    07/13/2020 02:15

    Damn Pun Dak coward SOB, choose a man to beat up. What a dick🖕🖕🖕

  • Jnr A.
    07/13/2020 00:34

    Give him cow piss to drink all will be well!!

  • Opieque A.
    07/12/2020 23:05

    Its so India 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼