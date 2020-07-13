AP Tourism Official Thrashes Woman Colleague

Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper
Sabana E.a day
These kind of situation also add mental trauma for whole life of abused personnel no kind of punishment would be enough for the abusers
Victor A.3 days
Is he still alive ...! He deserves dead penalty.
Zu L.4 days
One of the many reasons why I’d never want to visit this country 😕
Gerard D.4 days
Men who show no respect for women are not men. They are lower than a mice. They should be trampled and treated with disrespect! Just saying....for no man ever came from a another man, but a woman. Show some respect!!!
Amara B.4 days
how sick is india
Sadikur R.4 days
Cowards bastard
Caroline W.4 days
Harshest karma to visit with vengeance against the culprits
Terehuia K.5 days
Jail the mongrel
Gaspipe C.5 days
Differently-abled?
Kamisazman K.6 days
All started from home how they believe to be a religion that male dominance and female need to obey ...
Neel K.6 days
Thank goodness he was arrested, I don’t know what is the problem with people not wearing masks? That poor woman just asked him one thing and he attacked her and for what, for the safety of her and her colleagues. That man isn’t a human he is a demon and deserves to be in jail.
John S.6 days
In the United States that guy would’ve got shot for doing that or got a real man beating that was on call for anywhere in the world he should do jail time for that
Heeni T.6 days
There filthy dirty men like dominances some are brutal and pigs
Asad K.6 days
Pussy coward where’s a bullet
Pamela C.6 days
I think morning when he came to office he got beaten up by his wife and he snapped at another lady ... arsehole coward evil Monster
Emma B.6 days
Sick bastard, he wasn't "triggered" by being asked to wear the mask, he's just an abusive cretin
Din M.07/13/2020 09:24
dangerous country in the world,,can't visit
Ron K.07/13/2020 02:15
Damn Pun Dak coward SOB, choose a man to beat up. What a dick🖕🖕🖕
Jnr A.07/13/2020 00:34
Give him cow piss to drink all will be well!!
Opieque A.07/12/2020 23:05
Its so India 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼