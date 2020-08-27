back

APJ Abdul Kalam's Formula For Knowledge

Knowledge=Creativity+Righteousness+Courage! APJ Abdul Kalam delighted students in this talk organised by Jamnabai Narsee School and Sujay Jairaj all the way back in 2009.

08/27/2020 2:57 PM
  • 46.3k
  • 36

29 comments

  • Verma P.
    2 days

    Nothing but pure love ❤

  • Kumaresh B.
    2 days

    We miss you Sir. Voice of Leaders like you would have had lot of effect on today's politics, to enlighten the blind followers.

  • Huma W.
    3 days

    👍

  • Priyanshi N.
    4 days

    Awesome

  • Jaswant S.
    4 days

    Silver haired sciecetist .Anoble soul and perfect gentle manand great thinker Great president.sh Radhkrishan was agreat scholar and his birth day is teacer day in India but this man also mine of knoweledge and humble as Babu Dr Rajinder parsad kali bhahiwale.

  • Gowtham C.
    4 days

    Miss you sir 😍😍😭🙏

  • Veluthurla N.
    4 days

    Legend... Miss such inspiring leader🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • D B.
    5 days

    ❤️Legend... Miss such inspiring leader🙏

  • Sanjeev P.
    5 days

    No ,not by the ruling party.But by the Khan dynasty and associates

  • Prasenjit B.
    5 days

    🙇🏻🙇🏻🙇🏻🙇🏻🙇🏻

  • Dipak C.
    5 days

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Jose B.
    5 days

    His Vision 2020 was completely destroyed by the ruling party.

  • Anuradha A.
    5 days

    Great leader..Great achiements in most simple but definite ways 🌹 🌹 🙏🙏

  • Uma C.
    5 days

    Happy Gannapatim:

  • Bhim B.
    5 days

    The line ❤

  • Fathima A.
    6 days

    May Allah bless and place him junnah ameenallah yarubbal alameen

  • Aisha R.
    6 days

    Sat Sat Naman hai aise punya aatma ko

  • Ekanath S.
    6 days

    Bhavpurna Shradhanjali to Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Sir

  • Jkumar K.
    6 days

    But sir today scenario some what different, students are carrying heavy bags instead of knowledge and heavy bags become now symbol of knowledge.

  • Ishtiyaq N.
    6 days

    Great

