back
APJ Abdul Kalam's Formula For Knowledge
Knowledge=Creativity+Righteousness+Courage! APJ Abdul Kalam delighted students in this talk organised by Jamnabai Narsee School and Sujay Jairaj all the way back in 2009.
08/27/2020 2:57 PM
- 46.3k
- 1.8k
- 36
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
29 comments
Verma P.2 days
Nothing but pure love ❤
Kumaresh B.2 days
We miss you Sir. Voice of Leaders like you would have had lot of effect on today's politics, to enlighten the blind followers.
Huma W.3 days
👍
Priyanshi N.4 days
Awesome
Jaswant S.4 days
Silver haired sciecetist .Anoble soul and perfect gentle manand great thinker Great president.sh Radhkrishan was agreat scholar and his birth day is teacer day in India but this man also mine of knoweledge and humble as Babu Dr Rajinder parsad kali bhahiwale.
Gowtham C.4 days
Miss you sir 😍😍😭🙏
Veluthurla N.4 days
Legend... Miss such inspiring leader🙏🙏🙏🙏
D B.5 days
❤️Legend... Miss such inspiring leader🙏
Sanjeev P.5 days
No ,not by the ruling party.But by the Khan dynasty and associates
Prasenjit B.5 days
🙇🏻🙇🏻🙇🏻🙇🏻🙇🏻
Dipak C.5 days
🙏🙏🙏
Jose B.5 days
His Vision 2020 was completely destroyed by the ruling party.
Anuradha A.5 days
Great leader..Great achiements in most simple but definite ways 🌹 🌹 🙏🙏
Uma C.5 days
Happy Gannapatim:
Bhim B.5 days
The line ❤
Fathima A.6 days
May Allah bless and place him junnah ameenallah yarubbal alameen
Aisha R.6 days
Sat Sat Naman hai aise punya aatma ko
Ekanath S.6 days
Bhavpurna Shradhanjali to Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Sir
Jkumar K.6 days
But sir today scenario some what different, students are carrying heavy bags instead of knowledge and heavy bags become now symbol of knowledge.
Ishtiyaq N.6 days
Great