Aranmula Kannadi: A Mirror With No Glass
This unique mirror reflects Kerala's age-old tradition and a glorious past.
14/11/2020 4:27 PM
82 comments
Azeez L.20 hours
Amazing and awesome. Masha Allah.
Jagadish J.4 days
Ok
Vikrant S.4 days
Screch jaldi padega
Arif M.4 days
Huge effort to make the final product.......of course all precious things are like that.....pride of KERALA....
ঋতুরাজ স.5 days
It was a common practise before marchants brought glass....
Anil K.5 days
This mirror is called Arramulla Kannadi. Arramulla is a town in Kerala and the metal combination of this mirror is trade secret of the family who patented this unique masterpiece.
Srinu K.5 days
cell no
Drsheela C.6 days
very nice
Shanthi R.6 days
Oh gosh 😍
Debjani G.6 days
wow, nice
Sanjiv B.6 days
Il Mahan Bharat ll
Anne S.19/11/2020 17:45
Incredible!!!
Dolvin C.19/11/2020 15:12
Nice.
Brut India19/11/2020 14:07
The metal sector has faced a slowdown due to Covid-19: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/indias-metal-sector-severely-hit-by-covid-19-to-see-slow-recovery-report/articleshow/77931824.cms
Gopalakrishnan W.19/11/2020 07:20
This type of kannadi is making in aranmula! Ok! But in Adakkaputhur, Palakkad too, you will get this type of kannadi if you order!
Atul M.19/11/2020 05:22
These r d reasons WHY we say, WE R PROUD INDIANS...
Deepak P.19/11/2020 04:37
I think everyone is after remuneration,so if the artist are paid well and people value this art then I am sure this art can be kept alive
AranmulaKannadi I.19/11/2020 03:03
Thanks for featuring . <3
Ajay K.19/11/2020 02:42
Great
Sebastiao V.18/11/2020 18:06
Congratulations 🎊 please keep going