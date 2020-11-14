back

Aranmula Kannadi: A Mirror With No Glass

This unique mirror reflects Kerala's age-old tradition and a glorious past.

14/11/2020 4:27 PM
82 comments

  • Azeez L.
    20 hours

    Amazing and awesome. Masha Allah.

  • Jagadish J.
    4 days

    Ok

  • Vikrant S.
    4 days

    Screch jaldi padega

  • Arif M.
    4 days

    Huge effort to make the final product.......of course all precious things are like that.....pride of KERALA....

  • ঋতুরাজ স.
    5 days

    It was a common practise before marchants brought glass....

  • Anil K.
    5 days

    This mirror is called Arramulla Kannadi. Arramulla is a town in Kerala and the metal combination of this mirror is trade secret of the family who patented this unique masterpiece.

  • Srinu K.
    5 days

    cell no

  • Drsheela C.
    6 days

    very nice

  • Shanthi R.
    6 days

    Oh gosh 😍

  • Debjani G.
    6 days

    wow, nice

  • Sanjiv B.
    6 days

    Il Mahan Bharat ll

  • Anne S.
    19/11/2020 17:45

    Incredible!!!

  • Dolvin C.
    19/11/2020 15:12

    Nice.

  • Brut India
    19/11/2020 14:07

    The metal sector has faced a slowdown due to Covid-19: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/indias-metal-sector-severely-hit-by-covid-19-to-see-slow-recovery-report/articleshow/77931824.cms

  • Gopalakrishnan W.
    19/11/2020 07:20

    This type of kannadi is making in aranmula! Ok! But in Adakkaputhur, Palakkad too, you will get this type of kannadi if you order!

  • Atul M.
    19/11/2020 05:22

    These r d reasons WHY we say, WE R PROUD INDIANS...

  • Deepak P.
    19/11/2020 04:37

    I think everyone is after remuneration,so if the artist are paid well and people value this art then I am sure this art can be kept alive

  • AranmulaKannadi I.
    19/11/2020 03:03

    Thanks for featuring . <3

  • Ajay K.
    19/11/2020 02:42

    Great

  • Sebastiao V.
    18/11/2020 18:06

    Congratulations 🎊 please keep going

