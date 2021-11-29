back

Arbaaz Merchant Dad's Love For The Paparazzi

"Stop it, dad." Arbaaz Merchant couldn't help but facepalm at his dad's antics outside the NCB office...

29/11/2021 1:27 PM
  • 254K
  • 75

53 comments

  • Rasika S.
    7 hours

    Does his father thinks his son got some national award? Shameless people

  • Hemannth P.
    10 hours

    You all belong to the same category BRUT.

  • Kaniz F.
    16 hours

    bol tui 🤣🤣

  • A V.
    a day

    I like the 'dad' how humble & respectful he is to paparazzi.

  • Muhammad Z.
    a day

    Dumb parents dumb kids.

  • Swati A.
    a day

    ऐसे भी लोग होते हैं जो DEFAME मे से भी FAME निकाल लेते है । 😂

  • G. S.
    a day

    Bol raha hoga, mera baap 1no ka chutiya hai...

  • Vivek R.
    a day

    Selfish father. Promoting himself at the cost of his son's punishment.

  • Sameer C.
    a day

    What a dad

  • Aditya P.
    a day

    😂

  • Karnium G.
    a day

    Yeh media aur fake drug cases se paresaan hai aur baap hai ki pose dene ki slaa de rahi hai😒😒...... Main bhi woi karta ha jo bete be kia hai🙄🙄🙄...

  • Pamela N.
    a day

    Hay u fool .y u don't want pictures taken .That's a good lesson . To be like a fool .in front of meda. What u was doing is rong . U deserve to be punished.

  • Yasir H.
    a day

    The father keen for lime light

  • Vikram C.
    2 days

    This is due to media, who ruined someone life easily.. Shame on Media

  • Prabesh K.
    2 days

    dad trying to launch his son in bigboss :D :D

  • Rupali P.
    2 days

    😂

  • Mahbood M.
    2 days

    I think it was for fun 🤩..ab Kya rehgaya lol There were 700 hundred kids on that cruise lol 😂. As if no 1 knew who’s his father..

  • Mohammed M.
    2 days

    Loool 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Riazuddin M.
    2 days

    Punished for being celeb kids, pathetic. Mafia within NCB.

  • Aniikket V.
    2 days

    Baap ne troll kiya usse ke photo khicha...bada kaam karke aaya hai tu...bsdk 🤣🤣🤣

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

