Are Brazil's President and PM Modi BFFs?
Spot the difference! PM Modi and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro share some striking similarities. Bolsonaro was invited by PM Modi as the official chief guest for India's 2020 republic day parade.🤝
01/26/2020 6:57 AM
66 comments
Gautam M.2 hours
Fascists inhumans
Madhivanan10 hours
Excellent Super
Brut India10 hours
PM Modi and President Bolsonaro signed 15 different agreements: https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/india-brazil-ink-15-agreements/story-XK9Vy6jYvejAN1HOlXa5HL.html
Anuraj B.a day
Sad to see a guest like him at Republic day.....this shows how India's image have been maligned internationally
Arun M.2 days
Take a look at our nation's 6 year scorecard https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2670868219634639&id=100001344603604
Dinesh M.2 days
Wishing you all Happy 70th Republic Day! Remembering the Father of Indian Republic, Bharatratna, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar who gave us the best Constitution in the world.
Gaurav R.2 days
For last several weeks this page has been hideously trying to portray that all anti caa protest are harmless . It posts all protests on its page . But doesn’t post anything about jnu students asking for independence of Assam . Any guesses why ??? Because that will taint the image of anti caa protest that this page is trying to portray . Shame on its journalist . This is not journalism . This is agenda based news coverage .. A genuine news channel would post all types of protest on caa .
Arjun D.2 days
👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
Jaideep P.2 days
We live the Brazilian ppl n football NOT the Right-wing PMs or their followers of either!
Kay K.2 days
I'm unfollowing this chu*****a admin.. I'm definately sure now that the admin of this page is a illegal immigrants from neighbouring country... His views are anti india... Not just anti modi...
Vâšn K.2 days
Idiots, it is Illegal immigrants, again to hell with your false propaganda
Mohaimenul I.2 days
were both of them teavendors?
Christopher D.2 days
Striking similarities: both fascist and completely unqualified
Balaji S.2 days
Bolsanaro is a piece of Shit while Modi is a Jewel. Like it or not that's the Fact✌️
Lucky K.2 days
Joke
David P.2 days
PM Modi or President of India invites...?
Madhivanan2 days
Excellent Super Amazing
Mohamad S.2 days
Mr. Modi is Republic Day is Festival or observation day ? As in morning newspaper it's written as festival.. haha you really need urine
Mahesh K.3 days
Fascist fascist Bhai Bhai
Annamalai R.3 days
He too a chai wala??