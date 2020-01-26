back

Are Brazil's President and PM Modi BFFs?

Spot the difference! PM Modi and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro share some striking similarities. Bolsonaro was invited by PM Modi as the official chief guest for India's 2020 republic day parade.🤝

01/26/2020 6:57 AM
  • Gautam M.
    2 hours

    Fascists inhumans

  • Madhivanan
    10 hours

    Excellent Super

  • Brut India
    10 hours

    PM Modi and President Bolsonaro signed 15 different agreements: https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/india-brazil-ink-15-agreements/story-XK9Vy6jYvejAN1HOlXa5HL.html

  • Anuraj B.
    a day

    Sad to see a guest like him at Republic day.....this shows how India's image have been maligned internationally

  • Arun M.
    2 days

    Take a look at our nation's 6 year scorecard https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2670868219634639&id=100001344603604

  • Dinesh M.
    2 days

    Wishing you all Happy 70th Republic Day! Remembering the Father of Indian Republic, Bharatratna, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar who gave us the best Constitution in the world.

  • Gaurav R.
    2 days

    For last several weeks this page has been hideously trying to portray that all anti caa protest are harmless . It posts all protests on its page . But doesn’t post anything about jnu students asking for independence of Assam . Any guesses why ??? Because that will taint the image of anti caa protest that this page is trying to portray . Shame on its journalist . This is not journalism . This is agenda based news coverage .. A genuine news channel would post all types of protest on caa .

  • Arjun D.
    2 days

    👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

  • Jaideep P.
    2 days

    We live the Brazilian ppl n football NOT the Right-wing PMs or their followers of either!

  • Kay K.
    2 days

    I'm unfollowing this chu*****a admin.. I'm definately sure now that the admin of this page is a illegal immigrants from neighbouring country... His views are anti india... Not just anti modi...

  • Vâšn K.
    2 days

    Idiots, it is Illegal immigrants, again to hell with your false propaganda

  • Mohaimenul I.
    2 days

    were both of them teavendors?

  • Christopher D.
    2 days

    Striking similarities: both fascist and completely unqualified

  • Balaji S.
    2 days

    Bolsanaro is a piece of Shit while Modi is a Jewel. Like it or not that's the Fact✌️

  • Lucky K.
    2 days

    Joke

  • David P.
    2 days

    PM Modi or President of India invites...?

  • Madhivanan
    2 days

    Excellent Super Amazing

  • Mohamad S.
    2 days

    Mr. Modi is Republic Day is Festival or observation day ? As in morning newspaper it's written as festival.. haha you really need urine

  • Mahesh K.
    3 days

    Fascist fascist Bhai Bhai

  • Annamalai R.
    3 days

    He too a chai wala??