Are Indian Women Wary Of Going For A Drink?
An exit plan. Comfortable shoes. 100% charged phone battery. Indian women tell Brut why popping out to have a drink with friends isn't such a simple thing for them.
20/03/2021 6:57 AM
32 comments
Daniel R.a day
Why Woman can't drink at home, is there a problem, now???. 🙄🙄 Did they mean to say drink and enjoy music and dance outside with all men, possible?. The issue with woman is, they don't know whom to dance and paar-tea with. Sometimes they need to experience everything at one go with all.. Then blame all men for everything.. Good girls go heaven and, bad girls go everywhere..
Soumya S.a day
Bhaiya hum ladke log bhi bahar jake control me pite , tul nhi hote , lautke ghar wapas ana hai , apna bike leke nhi jate , police pakda to challan katega , anjan admi ke sath random nhi pite aur open bottle to kabhi nhi .... Aur bahar khi bhi jao cash, I card aur power bank leke jao . ye sab general precaution hai , both for ladka as well as ladki .
Amne S.a day
Lol but have seen lot's of female heavy drinker.
Bharat K.a day
Yeah spread more paranoia
Shayna K.2 days
let women wear whatever its their choice follow our page #naarishakti #pmo #modiji #ssr #bollywood #speakupmen #india #498a #metoo #mentoo #feminism #mensrights #purushaayog #mencommission #news #fakewomen #false498a #falsecases #simps #scam #papakipariya #trending
Adarsh K.2 days
Brut is high not drunk.
Nitish K.2 days
Ye hai normal zindagi Woh jo hua, woh thi mentos zindagi
Mohsin R.2 days
Savv Y.2 days
If India makes a law for men not to be out after 6pm in general, India will become atleast 60% safe😏
Sneha S.2 days
Well Frankly, I don't think women in my state at all have to do these things...we go out and have fun just like men...we are fortunate not to experience these things in my state but ofcourse being cautious is very important and listening to ur own instincts works all the time
Bhat S.2 days
This is honestly so sad that they have to feel this way. I hope my fellow men try and understand this and try being of help and make them feel safe an comfortable and also take responsibility for a women's life and make sure they provide a safe environment for them.
Pramod K.2 days
Didi ko life bhi enjoy karni hai and phir darr bhi lagta hai 😂😂�ndia Hamare desh meine iske ilawe bhi kafi issues hai unke baar meine cover kar loe yar
Tenzin D.2 days
OMG look at the comment section! Its all men saying its not true! You all need a medal for not raping woman in a park or for not stalking or maybe another medal for not whipping out your dick and jerking off when woman is literally just walking??
Sreeni R.2 days
Point is - Everyone have to take care of themselves.. !! Men/Women ..
Rajeev J.2 days
Wow, such a big issue raised by Brut India. Woman not able to drink is a big social issue. Drinking like man is a landmark and symbol of woman empowerment
Yumlembam A.3 days
All you hot Indian chickas come to North East. And feel the difference. Just trust me. It's no joke. Don't believe me? Just do some research.
Siva T.3 days
I don't why some people simply say India is not a safe country for women,Most of people who says like that they never gone out of the country . It's happening all around the world for both girls and boys ,so think before what ur saying against ur country
Somya R.3 days
Same is everywhere.... I wonder what is the situation in islamic countries....Burkha, make guardianship, no drinking, no women rights, etc....
Amandeep S.3 days
Ever heard of staying home and not going out with strangers at all ? 😃
Anas M.3 days
Yup, folks this is 2021.