Are Indigenous Languages Dying In India?

There are nearly 200 endangered languages in India. This is what we can learn from countries that are trying to protect their own indigenous inheritance.
Swapnil S.05/11/2019 03:42
Every indian language may go extinct because we indian Adore Foreign language and encourage children to learn one.The foreign language schools are prospering while indigenous schools with indian language strive to exist..
Arya M.05/06/2019 07:25
I saw Gondi in there.
Sakshi G.05/06/2019 06:45
hindi and English are just a language which is used for convey our thoughts these languages are not impose .. But people make these language as a standard symbol and that's why the day will come in list of extinct language anew name will joint and that is hindi.... Hindi is a mixture of many language it's not just a language it's more than that ....and the extinct languages these languages are extinct because we are not give importance as we give English now a days when person speaks in their regional languages we make fun of them...that's why they extinct ....
Shrinidhi U.05/05/2019 10:43
Very bad situation
Vivek B.05/05/2019 06:50
Ye video bhi Hindi main dalana chahiye tha
Ratnpriya M.05/02/2019 09:05
Rahul Pandey
Sakthi K.04/29/2019 19:00
Half of the languages in India will survive if Hindi itself is not imposed unwantedly .... People will learn a language only if it becomes a source of livelihood ....English serves the purpose .... but what does Learning Hindi gives ?? Hindi in India is just used to impose on others n kill the heterogeneous diversity of indigenous languages !
സിദ്ദീഖ് ബ.04/29/2019 14:33
The first country which taught English language is India
Pranay P.04/29/2019 13:19
migrants can do this damage
Sreedhar M.04/27/2019 04:32
Stop imposing Hindi ...
Aravindhan04/26/2019 20:22
Stop using Hindi .. Hindi destroying the diversity of languages in India
Saronyo B.04/24/2019 17:17
For that you have to speak in your own language . We use english for every fucking excuse
Mayan K.04/24/2019 02:41
I think the lesser the no of languages, the lesser communication gaps we ll have
Amita J.04/23/2019 05:37
Sad 😞 way too many hidden historygy
Gunjan J.04/22/2019 15:40
Very informative post.
Laveena D.04/22/2019 14:43
Unfortunate for people not knowing or conversing in their mother tongue.
Aachie04/21/2019 21:26
Hindi will never get extinct coz of Population explosion in North India (India proper).
Vijay S.04/21/2019 20:44
Brut, are u joking. U think rise of English destroyed nomadic languages? No, it is because of imposing another language. Can I give u a clue? It starts with H.
Nikkel J.04/21/2019 12:57
By reading some comments I came to know that we live among some idiots who try to pretend they know all ... But in reality they are just f#*@ up . One good example for all .... !!! Go to a jungle where u can find tribal people ... U can see their language is different ... Their culture is different and more fun fact to add... No pollution No crimes No rapes No money No electricity No phone But they live happily , and we call ourselves civilized
John N.04/20/2019 03:49
Protect your regional languages no matter what and stand against hindi imposition.....Learn any language if you are willing to learn....Protest if any language is imposed on you....