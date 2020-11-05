back
Are Victims of Industrial Accidents At Higher Risk of Covid?
Victims of India's gas leak accidents are having a hard time fighting Covid-19. 😲😲
05/11/2020 12:57 PM
- 16.6k
- 190
- 3
And even more
- 9:19
Esta es la vida de Michelle Obama
- 2:08
¿Qué debes tener en cuenta en cuarentena?
- 2:28
¿Triunfarán los pañuelos verdes en Ecuador?
- 2:04
Las chicas que asisten abortos en Sinaloa
- 3:53
Defendiendo a las niñas víctimas de violencia sexual en Veracruz
- 1:50
Marieke Vervoort habló sobre la eutanasia antes de morir
3 comments
Amrita B.4 days
Disaster
Brut India4 days
17 of the 19 dead in the MP capital were survivors of the 1984 tragedy: https://www.indiatoday.in/india-today-insight/story/bhopal-gas-tragedy-survivors-turned-covid-victims-1675174-2020-05-07
Sha F.4 days
Those who accountable for this brutality must be punished