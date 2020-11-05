back

Are Victims of Industrial Accidents At Higher Risk of Covid?

Victims of India's gas leak accidents are having a hard time fighting Covid-19. 😲😲

05/11/2020 12:57 PM
3 comments

  • Amrita B.
    4 days

    Disaster

  • Brut India
    4 days

    17 of the 19 dead in the MP capital were survivors of the 1984 tragedy: https://www.indiatoday.in/india-today-insight/story/bhopal-gas-tragedy-survivors-turned-covid-victims-1675174-2020-05-07

  • Sha F.
    4 days

    Those who accountable for this brutality must be punished