Are You Smarter Than A 6 Year Old?

She’s fast, she’s smart, and she’s only six! This young speedcuber from Chennai is all kinds of genius.

11/30/2019 6:57 AMupdated: 12/03/2019 1:22 PM
14 comments

  • Hardeep K.
    12/03/2019 09:45

    🤗

  • Neha R.
    12/03/2019 05:19

    Very nice👍 my son also he is 9 years old not blindfolded but 3×3 rubik's cube solved in 22 sec.without any training just by watching You tube 🙂

  • Amrutha G.
    12/02/2019 09:59

    Wondergirl

  • Brut India
    12/02/2019 06:46

    Would you be able to do fast math under water? This man solved nine Rubik's cubes underwater:

  • Murali V.
    12/01/2019 06:21

    Wondergirl

  • Alankar S.
    11/30/2019 17:58

    found your daughter

  • Mohit G.
    11/30/2019 14:00

    Talent💯💯

  • Prem K.
    11/30/2019 13:49

    Nice

  • Babasaheb P.
    11/30/2019 11:49

    Awesome talent

  • Vishnu N.
    11/30/2019 08:12

    I'm from that school!! So proud.

  • Meenakshi S.
    11/30/2019 07:55

    Awesome

  • Anantha M.
    11/30/2019 07:09

    Amazing

  • Rajratna G.
    11/30/2019 07:01

    No post about Priyanka Reddy's rape case. Entire nation is mourning.

  • Deepa M.
    11/30/2019 07:01

    👍👏👏👏👌