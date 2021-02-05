back

Are Your Posts Anti-National? Police Will Verify

Thinking of applying for a passport from Uttarakhand? Think about what you've been posting on social media first.

05/02/2021 4:27 PM
  • 58K
  • 122

Politics

  1. 3:53

    Here's How Farmers Are Here To Stay

  2. 2:41

    BJP Convoy Pelted With Stones In WB

  3. 5:52

    The Life Of Farmer-Politician Chaudhary Charan Singh

  4. 3:19

    Modi Bats For Privatisation

  5. 3:32

    Asaduddin Owaisi Attacks Government On China, Farm Laws

  6. 3:55

    PM Modi Vs. Opposition On “Andolan Jeevi”

106 comments

  • Noel A.
    09/02/2021 04:57

    Exhibit Z for fascist pigs infiltrating our lives.

  • Nithin N.
    09/02/2021 03:45

    Who decides what is an anti-national post?? Is the ITcell??

  • Rudolph M.
    08/02/2021 18:44

    You and andhvabhakts are real anti nationals for suggesting such laws that are unconstitutional.

  • Aadil S.
    08/02/2021 11:49

    This ain't chinas communist party. This is nation by the public.

  • John N.
    08/02/2021 07:08

    Lollllzzz....Iam very much anti-National😂😂😂😂A proud Tamil Nationalist ❤🔥

  • Ridom H.
    07/02/2021 15:07

    Police should also arrest those ministers each and every parties who are doing politics in the name of religion

  • M D.
    07/02/2021 13:56

    Don't issue voter ID not passport

  • Rehan S.
    07/02/2021 08:57

    Kitne pyar dhamaki Diya he. Isiliye utter Pradesh, Uttarakhand n Bihar Kabhi gundagiri he aajad nhi hua.

  • Naveen P.
    07/02/2021 08:20

    Good move . People can't post any crap and get away with it . They sld be punished. Jis ghar mei rahete ho respect ur motherland.

  • Anshumeet S.
    07/02/2021 02:11

    🙏🙏🙏🙏🎉🎉🎉🎉

  • Leslie F.
    06/02/2021 19:27

    Beginning of the end of Indian democracy!! Thanks to stupid short sighted Modi voters

  • Anand C.
    06/02/2021 18:56

    So plz hang arnab the real anti indian

  • Neha S.
    06/02/2021 16:35

    Fuck off man..

  • Pande H.
    06/02/2021 15:22

    To be famous you have to do something new, like this.. Apparently the law enforcement is taking over judiciary. well done

  • Mohkam S.
    06/02/2021 14:32

    Shrimaan DGP sahab, it is a welcome move, but how will you define "anti national"? Will you consider openly posting rape threats, murder threats and communal genocide threats as "anti-national" too? Will you consider "goli maaro saalon ko", "khatam kardo saalon ko", "lath bajao", etc. as "anti-national" too? You are a very senior IPS officer, I'm sure yo must have formulated the implementation structure of this policy very well.

  • Sol S.
    06/02/2021 12:32

    Fucked up Indian democracy ..welcome to Kingdom of India.. If you protest against the King no job for you.. And that is how you destroy a country..

  • Likha T.
    06/02/2021 11:37

    Laude

  • Sheela S.
    06/02/2021 11:22

    I think, this new move should start from looking at the comments on this post, hahaha.

  • Sunish S.
    06/02/2021 11:03

    Ooh Bhai...😂😂 Kaunsa Nsha Karta Hai...?🥴

  • Pranay J.
    06/02/2021 09:28

    Arnab Goswami Kangana Ranaut ko sedition charge lagao.. desh mein nafrat fhaila rahe hai.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.