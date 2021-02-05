back
Are Your Posts Anti-National? Police Will Verify
Thinking of applying for a passport from Uttarakhand? Think about what you've been posting on social media first.
05/02/2021 4:27 PM
106 comments
Noel A.09/02/2021 04:57
Exhibit Z for fascist pigs infiltrating our lives.
Nithin N.09/02/2021 03:45
Who decides what is an anti-national post?? Is the ITcell??
Rudolph M.08/02/2021 18:44
You and andhvabhakts are real anti nationals for suggesting such laws that are unconstitutional.
Aadil S.08/02/2021 11:49
This ain't chinas communist party. This is nation by the public.
John N.08/02/2021 07:08
Lollllzzz....Iam very much anti-National😂😂😂😂A proud Tamil Nationalist ❤🔥
Ridom H.07/02/2021 15:07
Police should also arrest those ministers each and every parties who are doing politics in the name of religion
M D.07/02/2021 13:56
Don't issue voter ID not passport
Rehan S.07/02/2021 08:57
Kitne pyar dhamaki Diya he. Isiliye utter Pradesh, Uttarakhand n Bihar Kabhi gundagiri he aajad nhi hua.
Naveen P.07/02/2021 08:20
Good move . People can't post any crap and get away with it . They sld be punished. Jis ghar mei rahete ho respect ur motherland.
Anshumeet S.07/02/2021 02:11
🙏🙏🙏🙏🎉🎉🎉🎉
Leslie F.06/02/2021 19:27
Beginning of the end of Indian democracy!! Thanks to stupid short sighted Modi voters
Anand C.06/02/2021 18:56
So plz hang arnab the real anti indian
Neha S.06/02/2021 16:35
Fuck off man..
Pande H.06/02/2021 15:22
To be famous you have to do something new, like this.. Apparently the law enforcement is taking over judiciary. well done
Mohkam S.06/02/2021 14:32
Shrimaan DGP sahab, it is a welcome move, but how will you define "anti national"? Will you consider openly posting rape threats, murder threats and communal genocide threats as "anti-national" too? Will you consider "goli maaro saalon ko", "khatam kardo saalon ko", "lath bajao", etc. as "anti-national" too? You are a very senior IPS officer, I'm sure yo must have formulated the implementation structure of this policy very well.
Sol S.06/02/2021 12:32
Fucked up Indian democracy ..welcome to Kingdom of India.. If you protest against the King no job for you.. And that is how you destroy a country..
Likha T.06/02/2021 11:37
Laude
Sheela S.06/02/2021 11:22
I think, this new move should start from looking at the comments on this post, hahaha.
Sunish S.06/02/2021 11:03
Ooh Bhai...😂😂 Kaunsa Nsha Karta Hai...?🥴
Pranay J.06/02/2021 09:28
Arnab Goswami Kangana Ranaut ko sedition charge lagao.. desh mein nafrat fhaila rahe hai.