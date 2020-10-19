Army Man Turns To Modelling After Retirement

Née avec une malformation au bras droit, Victoria Canal est devenue musicienne
Dans les coulisses du Z Event 2020
Un jour avec Rania
Les règles dans la publicité : 60 ans de tabou
Luc est dealer de livres
Années 20, un film tourné dans les rues de Paris à la fin du confinement
264 comments
Kaajal B.5 hours
Age is just a number sir...hatsoff to your.. achievements....lots of respect for u sir.. really felt very happy...to see your journey... awaiting to meet u or speak to u some day...the soberness in the way u speak...sir...enhances your personality... heartily regards and respect to u sir
Sukriti J.5 hours
He looks so good now. Imagine him what he must be like when he was young 😎
CC L.6 hours
Salute👍👍Really admire his courage and determination to pursue entirely new career. Its valour. Unique quality many do not possess. Hats off
Pankaj M.6 hours
Motivation , determination and faith in yourself is all thts required
Cheryl A.6 hours
Good move...Officer handsome!
Vaishali B.6 hours
Lovely eyes
Shruti S.7 hours
Great so after serving to his nation he is enjoying his life 😊
Erum G.7 hours
Lets shoot together 😍
Zaffirin H.8 hours
- it’s not too late gais.
Nupur B.8 hours
Future career options
Vikram V.8 hours
beard 🤘🤘🤘
Ashutosh V.8 hours
Respect 🙌🏻
Sofia C.8 hours
So inspired ❤️❤️❤️
Abdul B.8 hours
Follow your dreams soldier.
Alika M.9 hours
MashaAllah
Poli P.9 hours
We need more + 60 female models NOW
Poli P.9 hours
Awesome
निखिल म.9 hours
Another mohyal!!!
Cindy A.10 hours
Congratulations.... your "let me give it a shot" got you places.... and we are appreciating your effort 😀👌👏
Kamal A.10 hours
give it a shot too bro!