back

Army Man Turns To Modelling After Retirement

He is 48 but army officer-turned-model Nitin Mehta is living proof that age is but just a number. 💪

19/10/2020 11:27 AM
  • 813.8K
  • 412

And even more

  1. 5:52

    Née avec une malformation au bras droit, Victoria Canal est devenue musicienne

  2. 12:50

    Dans les coulisses du Z Event 2020

  3. 5:52

    Un jour avec Rania

  4. 4:21

    Les règles dans la publicité : 60 ans de tabou

  5. 3:58

    Luc est dealer de livres

  6. 3:18

    Années 20, un film tourné dans les rues de Paris à la fin du confinement

264 comments

  • Kaajal B.
    5 hours

    Age is just a number sir...hatsoff to your.. achievements....lots of respect for u sir.. really felt very happy...to see your journey... awaiting to meet u or speak to u some day...the soberness in the way u speak...sir...enhances your personality... heartily regards and respect to u sir

  • Sukriti J.
    5 hours

    He looks so good now. Imagine him what he must be like when he was young 😎

  • CC L.
    6 hours

    Salute👍👍Really admire his courage and determination to pursue entirely new career. Its valour. Unique quality many do not possess. Hats off

  • Pankaj M.
    6 hours

    Motivation , determination and faith in yourself is all thts required

  • Cheryl A.
    6 hours

    Good move...Officer handsome!

  • Vaishali B.
    6 hours

    Lovely eyes

  • Shruti S.
    7 hours

    Great so after serving to his nation he is enjoying his life 😊

  • Erum G.
    7 hours

    Lets shoot together 😍

  • Zaffirin H.
    8 hours

    - it’s not too late gais.

  • Nupur B.
    8 hours

    Future career options

  • Vikram V.
    8 hours

    beard 🤘🤘🤘

  • Ashutosh V.
    8 hours

    Respect 🙌🏻

  • Sofia C.
    8 hours

    So inspired ❤️❤️❤️

  • Abdul B.
    8 hours

    Follow your dreams soldier.

  • Alika M.
    9 hours

    MashaAllah

  • Poli P.
    9 hours

    We need more + 60 female models NOW

  • Poli P.
    9 hours

    Awesome

  • निखिल म.
    9 hours

    Another mohyal!!!

  • Cindy A.
    10 hours

    Congratulations.... your "let me give it a shot" got you places.... and we are appreciating your effort 😀👌👏

  • Kamal A.
    10 hours

    give it a shot too bro!

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.