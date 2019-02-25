back

Army Officer’s Widow In The Army Now

Her husband, a major in the Indian army, passed away in a fire accident on the border. She quit her corporate job, topped an army exam and made herself eligible to wear the same uniform as her husband’s. 🇮🇳

02/25/2019 2:29 PM
1050 comments

  • Pushpa N.
    11/18/2019 03:19

    Salute this woman...may she find happiness and contentment in her decision.

  • Manju T.
    07/24/2019 22:45

    I salute to this woman for her dedication. God bless her with strength & support.🕉👍🇮🇳

  • Raghav S.
    06/25/2019 02:41

    Salute

  • Shetty S.
    05/13/2019 09:02

    Congrats

  • Abdussalam L.
    04/10/2019 13:07

    congratulation sister we r proud of you.

  • Poornimavijay V.
    03/27/2019 15:09

    👍👍👍

  • Poornimavijay V.
    03/27/2019 15:09

    👌👌👍👍👍👍

  • Sharad S.
    03/26/2019 04:19

    Hattsoff to Madam!!

  • Deepa N.
    03/26/2019 02:54

    Salute to you and your spirit Madam.

  • S R.
    03/23/2019 09:08

    Great decision mam. Hats off to u.God bless u.

  • Dhiren K.
    03/20/2019 18:41

    Congratulations

  • Kiran G.
    03/18/2019 12:06

    Jai Hind

  • Pradeep P.
    03/18/2019 06:11

    Jay hind

  • Shanta K.
    03/18/2019 03:57

    Good and Jay hind

  • Tinku S.
    03/18/2019 01:21

    Jay hind

  • Chitra K.
    03/17/2019 16:43

    Really proud of you mam... it's a example of TRUE LOVE

  • Roopa K.
    03/16/2019 05:53

    Jai Hind

  • Asim K.
    03/16/2019 03:33

    Jai hind

  • Rahul T.
    03/16/2019 01:38

    Salute

  • Mahesh H.
    03/15/2019 18:45

    Strong will powered lady. Congratulations well done Jai hind 🇮🇳