Army Officer’s Widow In The Army Now
Her husband, a major in the Indian army, passed away in a fire accident on the border. She quit her corporate job, topped an army exam and made herself eligible to wear the same uniform as her husband’s. 🇮🇳
02/25/2019 2:29 PM
Pushpa N.11/18/2019 03:19
Salute this woman...may she find happiness and contentment in her decision.
Manju T.07/24/2019 22:45
I salute to this woman for her dedication. God bless her with strength & support.🕉👍🇮🇳
Raghav S.06/25/2019 02:41
Salute
Shetty S.05/13/2019 09:02
Congrats
Abdussalam L.04/10/2019 13:07
congratulation sister we r proud of you.
Poornimavijay V.03/27/2019 15:09
👍👍👍
Poornimavijay V.03/27/2019 15:09
👌👌👍👍👍👍
Sharad S.03/26/2019 04:19
Hattsoff to Madam!!
Deepa N.03/26/2019 02:54
Salute to you and your spirit Madam.
S R.03/23/2019 09:08
Great decision mam. Hats off to u.God bless u.
Dhiren K.03/20/2019 18:41
Congratulations
Kiran G.03/18/2019 12:06
Jai Hind
Pradeep P.03/18/2019 06:11
Jay hind
Shanta K.03/18/2019 03:57
Good and Jay hind
Tinku S.03/18/2019 01:21
Jay hind
Chitra K.03/17/2019 16:43
Really proud of you mam... it's a example of TRUE LOVE
Roopa K.03/16/2019 05:53
Jai Hind
Asim K.03/16/2019 03:33
Jai hind
Rahul T.03/16/2019 01:38
Salute
Mahesh H.03/15/2019 18:45
Strong will powered lady. Congratulations well done Jai hind 🇮🇳