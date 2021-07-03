back

Army Rescues Child From 180-ft Borewell

A child. A borewell. And some 92 soldiers. This rescue mission was like no other…

03/07/2021 5:27 AM
14 comments

  • Anand K.
    9 hours

    Great rescue work done by the force 👏

  • Ritish R.
    a day

    Jai Hind!!

  • Patricia G.
    2 days

    Why was it open?

  • Ben Jackson
    2 days

  • Zenobia P.
    2 days

    Emotional 🙏🌷❤️

  • Salfaraj B.
    3 days

    Why people live bore well open not every one luck as this boy.

  • Modeste K.
    3 days

  • Suresh C.
    3 days

    Lucky boy & intelligent soldiers

  • K R.
    3 days

    We must thank the authority who have responded and called the disaster management & army, also them too for responding & saving the child's & the family's life.

  • Ajay S.
    3 days

    God bless these brave soldiers we must salute them

  • Rajen S.
    3 days

  • Rajesh S.
    3 days

  • Faghir B.
    3 days

    Just WOW, huge respect to the army and thank god the boy is safe❤🙌

  • Brut India
    4 days

    This brave rescue is exhilarating too!