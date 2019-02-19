Army’s Message To Mothers Of Terror Recruits

Pulwama aftermath: The Indian Army urged Kashmiri mothers whose sons have joined terror groups to request them to surrender. 🙌
419 comments
Dilip S.03/13/2019 10:44
Right sir
Tailor B.03/11/2019 08:34
Durga N.03/11/2019 07:21
Shah Z.03/11/2019 02:54
U killed one many more will rise as his friend relative etc ..
Romeo A.03/10/2019 17:33
Only political solution will bring the solution other wise no way
Sidick K.03/10/2019 17:05
No no no the statement is wrong.it is political issues.All the political leaders should be stopped their policies and India constitution should be followed it and every member of kashmir saying like this. You're stamen is totally wrong
Arghya G.03/10/2019 17:00
Ri8 dicision sir
Gibby A.03/10/2019 16:45
Everyone know our brother adil is already arrested by Indian forces then why claim our brother.when adil is already in jail then why you claim adil bhai. it's BJP policy to win election and fools Indian peoples and forces by fake media.BJP kill indian forces and peoples by fake blasts. And we Kashmiri peoples want freedom. And we kashmiri struggle for freedom.
Aqib B.03/10/2019 15:43
Kashmir is not Punjab where you drink sharaaab and say buraaaaa
Mohdfareed M.03/10/2019 12:24
lucky Offer for kashmiri brothers
Ahmad Z.03/10/2019 07:26
Iss ko shayad yaad nahi golden temple massacre
Dalut S.03/10/2019 06:52
Jay hind
Faizan B.03/10/2019 03:02
Ooo paaji...Tainu gar lout jao warna gabbar aajayega
Gh M.03/09/2019 18:03
Dár Ñ.03/09/2019 13:14
Syed P.03/09/2019 10:03
Jai Hind.......
Safia M.03/09/2019 09:46
Sahi ha
Anubhav R.03/09/2019 08:19
Once a person decides to be a terrorist there is no coming back. He/she will remain an anti social and must face the harshest punishment possible. It's pretty simple, either surrender and face life imprisonment or try to do anything bad and die. Their Nationality doesn't matter their ethnicity doesn't matter even their age do not matter.
Aqib M.03/09/2019 06:05
Tum kashmir mai zulm khatm karo ye sub kuch rok jayega
Rocky R.03/09/2019 03:15
Ham aap sab ko dil se jai hind kahta hu