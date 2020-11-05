back
Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster
The army officer’s son who studied some in Delhi, some more in Oxford, returned to India and changed the face of TV news. Who is he, wouldn’t the nation like to know?
05/11/2020 1:56 PMupdated: 05/11/2020 1:57 PM
- 596.5K
- 8K
- 1K
- 2:20
Nitish Kumar Announced His Retirement... Or Did He?
- 3:44
Assam’s Massive Fire Still Can’t Be Tamed
- 5:25
Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster
- 3:53
Priyanca Radhakrishnan’s First Parliament Speech
- 3:40
The Dancing Superstars Call For Help
- 3:22
When BJP Leaders Welcomed Being Likened To Animals
983 comments
Theresa B.32 minutes
Do you wish to be a member of the great illuminate brotherhood and be receiving $500,000 USD monthly and a visa to any country of your choice also rich and famous for ever this is the only opportunity of being a member.Add me up on WhatsApp +234 8154510050
Gauri M.38 minutes
There are three sides to every story, his side, their side and the truth! However would like to see him back screaming on Republic Tv.. Poochta hai Bharat!! 😛😛A journalist full of entertainment!!
Pinaki S.an hour
We support arnab
Madhukar U.an hour
He is the common man's voice. Attack on him is attack on democracy... Time is not constant n people power is unstoppable.
Asha S.an hour
Arnab is Arnab !!! U can love him or hate him he has guts he is a fearless journalist all said & done !!!
Kamal D.2 hours
He couldn't dare to be in "tussle with Power" (Shiv Sena). Remember his interview of Raj Thackeray. He is just a pet of BJP. Wonder on whose behest this video is made.
Sezz H.2 hours
This fellow is a joke of media house The fourth pillar of democracy was make a mockery by this media goons
Amal A.2 hours
Who he -without fear and favour. Lol who written this scripted nonsense dude 😂🤭
M B.2 hours
Arban can only bark on opposition party nationally not to ruling party ever
Tshering O.2 hours
Satya may Jay ayan tay
Jitendra S.2 hours
We don't want to see him out of the Jail. 🤚�mi
Kiran S.2 hours
https://youtu.be/kVnF8Fbycug
Jerry M.2 hours
Chootiya sala mathar choot.. Arnab u r biggest shame to journalism. U cock sucking poison spitting dog! U mother fucker..!!!
Jr G.2 hours
He knows the what people likes to hear and listen A perfect journalists and business Keep it up mr arnab No matter we always with you
Kallumpurath T.2 hours
♦️When he was an anchor on the "Times Now" channel, I used to see and hear the debates 'moderated' by him every night. As the days rolled by, my good impressions about him changed for the worse. To me he slowly appeared to be a real politician and a shrewd businessman, both rolled into one, rather than what he professes to be. I acknowledge the fact that he is within his rights to choose what he wants to be. But now very seldom do I watch him on his TV channel, "The Republic".♦️
Santosh K.2 hours
https://www.facebook.com/133803786687688/posts/3441303929270974/ Kyon ki modi ka birodh kisi byakti ka ya fir kisi party ka birodh nahi he......Modi ka birodh ek business model he.....Jisse use karke kuch loog paise kamate he......Modi ka birodh agar ye loog nahi karte to ajj unko koi nahi pehchanta hota...... "Kyon ki Modi ka Birodh Bikta he".....
Gulzar A.3 hours
End of devil.
Natty D.3 hours
Arnab Goswami God bless you and protect you for you are doing a wonderful work truth always win victory Satya Mev jayate Justice for Sushant Singh justice for Arnab Goswami
Aaradhya S.3 hours
U shout because ur n idiot
Manti D.3 hours
Lov u arnab sir