Arnab Goswami Arrested In 2018 Suicide Case
Dozens of journalists were arrested in 2020. But India's worsening press freedom didn't quite get the attention it deserved until this happened...
05/11/2020 6:17 PMupdated: 06/11/2020 3:13 PM
782 comments
Marcel C.an hour
He deserved to be jailed. He talks, not listen.
KunDan K.an hour
Monkey fast ball blast.
Ankita S.an hour
There is thin line between being strong and being overconfident 😶
Pristella S.an hour
Why didn’t arrest 2018 Just finding an excuse to take him to jail as he is speaking the truth
Pristella S.2 hours
Arrest rEHA AS WELL FOR SUSHANT DEATH
Ark2 hours
I pity those muslims who talk about justice and freedom in non muslim countries. Let non muslims have the so called justice and freedom in Muslim countries and then discuss about freedom, secularism and justice.
Ark2 hours
Arnab will be back soon and will rock again. Kicking asses of biased secularism and all other anti national institutions. Support Arnab. Fighting Arnab.
Dev M.2 hours
Arnab! You are accused of committing crime. Still you are not cooperating police. Why ?? Because you are a celebrated journalist ? This is never fair. Your noncooperation instigate police to apply force on you. And now you are crying. As a law abiding citizen you must cooperate in investigation. You must prove yourself innocent, if you are, through legal course only.
Rahul S.2 hours
Acha hua😉
Sayu G.2 hours
Shame of government 😡😡😡 State government doing bad job Seriously They target only those ppl who speak opposite to them 😔
Eshwar R.3 hours
A barking dog,finally in cage
Umber A.3 hours
I don’t know about him, but he should cooperate with police , otherwise pushing/grabbing will happen
Sushant S.3 hours
he deserves to be in jail
Onryo Y.3 hours
😂 you get what you fcking deserve 🤣
Sagar S.3 hours
Don't laugh my friend some day you can also be victim of politics
Shalz3 hours
World is In peace now 🙏❤️
BK B.3 hours
He is completely mad. He is a black spot in today's journalism. Every one should boycott this person and his channel.
Morad K.4 hours
This garbage deserves to be behind the bars.
Manzur T.4 hours
Karma?
Duke P.5 hours
Just kick him on his balls ....to make him shut up