back

Arnab Goswami Arrested In 2018 Suicide Case

Dozens of journalists were arrested in 2020. But India's worsening press freedom didn't quite get the attention it deserved until this happened...

05/11/2020 6:17 PMupdated: 06/11/2020 3:13 PM
  • 313.7K
  • 850

And even more

  1. 3:37

    Le ministre de l'Intérieur Gérald Darmanin a annoncé la dissolution des "Loups gris"

  2. 5:59

    Comment George W. Bush est devenu président des États-Unis grâce à la Floride

  3. 6:11

    Lacrim raconte son histoire

  4. 6:04

    Claudine Cordani a refusé le huis clos à ses violeurs : elle raconte

  5. 6:43

    Chronologie : 45 ans d'initiatives contre les violences conjugales

  6. 2:47

    Condamnation du père Preynat : une victime raconte

782 comments

  • Marcel C.
    an hour

    He deserved to be jailed. He talks, not listen.

  • KunDan K.
    an hour

    Monkey fast ball blast.

  • Ankita S.
    an hour

    There is thin line between being strong and being overconfident 😶

  • Pristella S.
    an hour

    Why didn’t arrest 2018 Just finding an excuse to take him to jail as he is speaking the truth

  • Pristella S.
    2 hours

    Arrest rEHA AS WELL FOR SUSHANT DEATH

  • Ark
    2 hours

    I pity those muslims who talk about justice and freedom in non muslim countries. Let non muslims have the so called justice and freedom in Muslim countries and then discuss about freedom, secularism and justice.

  • Ark
    2 hours

    Arnab will be back soon and will rock again. Kicking asses of biased secularism and all other anti national institutions. Support Arnab. Fighting Arnab.

  • Dev M.
    2 hours

    Arnab! You are accused of committing crime. Still you are not cooperating police. Why ?? Because you are a celebrated journalist ? This is never fair. Your noncooperation instigate police to apply force on you. And now you are crying. As a law abiding citizen you must cooperate in investigation. You must prove yourself innocent, if you are, through legal course only.

  • Rahul S.
    2 hours

    Acha hua😉

  • Sayu G.
    2 hours

    Shame of government 😡😡😡 State government doing bad job Seriously They target only those ppl who speak opposite to them 😔

  • Eshwar R.
    3 hours

    A barking dog,finally in cage

  • Umber A.
    3 hours

    I don’t know about him, but he should cooperate with police , otherwise pushing/grabbing will happen

  • Sushant S.
    3 hours

    he deserves to be in jail

  • Onryo Y.
    3 hours

    😂 you get what you fcking deserve 🤣

  • Sagar S.
    3 hours

    Don't laugh my friend some day you can also be victim of politics

  • Shalz
    3 hours

    World is In peace now 🙏❤️

  • BK B.
    3 hours

    He is completely mad. He is a black spot in today's journalism. Every one should boycott this person and his channel.

  • Morad K.
    4 hours

    This garbage deserves to be behind the bars.

  • Manzur T.
    4 hours

    Karma?

  • Duke P.
    5 hours

    Just kick him on his balls ....to make him shut up

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.