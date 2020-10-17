back
Arnab Goswami Grilled: By A Comedian Before Cops
Months before his Republic TV was accused of rigging TRPs, anchor Arnab Goswami found himself on the same flight as comedian Kunal Kamra. A recap of what went down... besides Kamra's frequent flyer miles!
17/10/2020 5:27 AM
308 comments
Sangita S.3 hours
Most sensible thing Arnab did....he is just a waste of time... desperate to be in limelight...
Mishra R.5 hours
Kamra barking
AL R.7 hours
he think he's being clever but I think this is just stupid things too do they don't as those people who's ruining our country.
Subhendu C.13 hours
Kunal is roasted by himself... though he realised it later.. well done Arnab
Simmu S.13 hours
When u fail as a comedian u try to become a joker naughty Kamraq
Snehha C.15 hours
BRUT reaction to their own article : facepalm 🤦♂️
Anand S.17 hours
And Kunal Kamra is not a Comedian. He has become a Politician now.
Anand S.17 hours
Brut India. Who is running it ?? People are noticing what kind of Videos you are posting.... It seems you or the Promoters have an Agenda... 😂😂😂
Akib S.17 hours
Brut sharm karo
Akshay N.19 hours
Kunal Kamra haramjade ganje joote maarunga tujhe
Usha N.19 hours
Since it was Arnab, he left without breaking his nose. Any others wud hv punch on his nose n mouth n made his face look tukde tukde.
Shiva P.20 hours
arnab 420
Moinak S.a day
How does Kunal Kamra , a 2-bits standup comic suddenly become the voice of “Liberalism” in India? This shows what’s wrong with misplaced ideals in our country!!
Sadanand R.a day
Meanwhile reading comments!! मे mc था जो yaha pe aaya😁t हट्ट bhadwe
Pulak C.a day
That BASTARD COMEDIAN FUCK NEEDS TO BE KICKED INTO JAIL....BLOODY BASTARD TRYING TO GET CHEAP PUBLICITY.
প্রতিম দ.a day
One thing is clear,Brut India,the Dalal of jihadis,trying to present Arnav as a dalal of BJP. Indians should do back check of Brut India.
Rameeza R.a day
Live Arnab Arnab is going to have hes drugs treatment
Meher A.a day
Shame on this so called comedian trying to turn into journalists? Who the hell he thinks of himself comedian nope he’s a joker
Manisha J.a day
Arnab🇺🇸we believe you
Ehsan2 days
Arnab isn’t a coward, he’s a cunt.