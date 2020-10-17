back

Arnab Goswami Grilled: By A Comedian Before Cops

Months before his Republic TV was accused of rigging TRPs, anchor Arnab Goswami found himself on the same flight as comedian Kunal Kamra. A recap of what went down... besides Kamra's frequent flyer miles!

17/10/2020 5:27 AM
  • 321.8K
  • 324

308 comments

  • Sangita S.
    3 hours

    Most sensible thing Arnab did....he is just a waste of time... desperate to be in limelight...

  • Mishra R.
    5 hours

    Kamra barking

  • AL R.
    7 hours

    he think he's being clever but I think this is just stupid things too do they don't as those people who's ruining our country.

  • Subhendu C.
    13 hours

    Kunal is roasted by himself... though he realised it later.. well done Arnab

  • Simmu S.
    13 hours

    When u fail as a comedian u try to become a joker naughty Kamraq

  • Snehha C.
    15 hours

    BRUT reaction to their own article : facepalm 🤦‍♂️

  • Anand S.
    17 hours

    And Kunal Kamra is not a Comedian. He has become a Politician now.

  • Anand S.
    17 hours

    Brut India. Who is running it ?? People are noticing what kind of Videos you are posting.... It seems you or the Promoters have an Agenda... 😂😂😂

  • Akib S.
    17 hours

    Brut sharm karo

  • Akshay N.
    19 hours

    Kunal Kamra haramjade ganje joote maarunga tujhe

  • Usha N.
    19 hours

    Since it was Arnab, he left without breaking his nose. Any others wud hv punch on his nose n mouth n made his face look tukde tukde.

  • Shiva P.
    20 hours

    arnab 420

  • Moinak S.
    a day

    How does Kunal Kamra , a 2-bits standup comic suddenly become the voice of “Liberalism” in India? This shows what’s wrong with misplaced ideals in our country!!

  • Sadanand R.
    a day

    Meanwhile reading comments!! मे mc था जो yaha pe aaya😁t हट्ट bhadwe

  • Pulak C.
    a day

    That BASTARD COMEDIAN FUCK NEEDS TO BE KICKED INTO JAIL....BLOODY BASTARD TRYING TO GET CHEAP PUBLICITY.

  • প্রতিম দ.
    a day

    One thing is clear,Brut India,the Dalal of jihadis,trying to present Arnav as a dalal of BJP. Indians should do back check of Brut India.

  • Rameeza R.
    a day

    Live Arnab Arnab is going to have hes drugs treatment

  • Meher A.
    a day

    Shame on this so called comedian trying to turn into journalists? Who the hell he thinks of himself comedian nope he’s a joker

  • Manisha J.
    a day

    Arnab🇺🇸we believe you

  • Ehsan
    2 days

    Arnab isn’t a coward, he’s a cunt.

