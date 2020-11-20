back
Arnab Goswami Is Back... And He Has A Bone To Pick
After receiving a rousing welcome on his release from Taloja jail, journalist Arnab Goswami revealed the first item on his agenda — debate Uddhav Thackeray.
12/11/2020 4:53 PMupdated: 12/11/2020 4:56 PM
310 comments
Pathan K.3 days
Big pig of BJP
Shripathy K.5 days
THE CLOSED CASE..... OPENED AND FABRICATED...... WHY..... READ THROUGH After proper CID investigation, when the court had stamped the closure report of this case (2019), then why all this gimmick is being done today?? 🔸 Anvay Naik was the owner of Concorde Designs Private Limited (CDPL), which was incorporated in 2002 and was involved in the manufacture of furniture. Kumud (Anvay's mother) and Anvay Naik were directors of the company. Its registered office is atr east. 🔸 The CDPL company declared a loss of ₹4.45 crore for fiscal 2016, Concorde Designs has a total debt of ₹19.57 crore and a bank overdraft of ₹10.37 crore. The total trade receivables of the company for fiscal 2016 was Rs 6.63 crore, while the trade payables were Rs 7.51 crore. 🔸 According to the financial statements, the company made losses of Rs 8.21 crore and Rs 4.74 crore in fiscal 2014 & 2013 respectively. Two more names were there on that SUICIDE note, Feroz Shaikh and Niteish Sarda, what happened to them?? 🔸 90% payment was done by ARG OutliericTV to CONCORDE DESIGNS PRIVATE LIMITED (Anvay Naik) over 2 years ago, do you think for 10% he will suicide??? NO contractor commits suicide for the last 10%, not in India! The real culprit is Feroz Shaikh (Owner of IcastX/Skimedia), who did not give ₹4 cr of Anvay Naik, which is actually a Huge amount, why NO action was taken by Parambir police?? Why Mrs Akshata Naik is fabricating the facts??? Real culprits must be punished. Not the one who already paid 90% of the amount & got a "clean chit" from cournab
Girish N.6 days
He loves barking English outside the box..and inside the box in hindi... Bhai kitna bhaukega.mm😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 enough man
Mohammed A.20/11/2020 05:20
Paid actors cheering him 😆😆😆 barking dogs do have followers and they are also dog's not humans!
Amitava M.18/11/2020 04:21
whatever the story of Arnab Goswami may be , he is not as bad as UDDHAV.... He is a poisonous burden to this society...
Melvin D.16/11/2020 14:17
Dramaqueen
Sudhir A.16/11/2020 13:32
He is confirmed stooge of a venomous party...
Nusrat S.16/11/2020 13:05
Paid promotion
Abhinay S.16/11/2020 05:11
independent media.... 😂😂😂😂
Saqlain A.16/11/2020 03:57
So funny
Rizwan E.16/11/2020 01:17
He cab win elections in India.
Mano Q.15/11/2020 16:39
Victory lap before the final judgement is always troublesome
Suraj A.15/11/2020 06:07
sick society! 🙄😐
Sairam C.15/11/2020 05:16
Mr. Arnab, first you prove your Innocence in the case filed against you. I'm one of the victim who had beleived your journalism and made wrong judgement against correct people. This will never happen again in coming future. From a reporter to a chief of pvt channel in a short span. We know how much money you made with your biased journalism . Shame on you. Taught these jail days will make you think like human being. But hope you will never change. Rest in peace. God saves you.
Sunny S.15/11/2020 03:29
NEXT CM.of Maharashtra
Abdul M.14/11/2020 22:49
Independent media........yeah right 😂
Deepshikha P.14/11/2020 21:59
Politician in making...😁😁
Rajesh K.14/11/2020 19:38
Criminal becomes popular.... people are going to attend his victory as shown.... lekin kuch bhi ho..kaatil toh kaatil hi hai
Jaya K.14/11/2020 19:15
Freedom fighter gets bail from Jail. Again public will suffer from damn Noise Pollution. Sure No escape.
Zinza L.14/11/2020 16:13
Why so soon?🤣