Arrested for Namaz, Activists Demand Release
Faisal Khan was on a mission to spread communal harmony. But he landed in trouble a few days after a visit to a temple in Uttar Pradesh. Activists from India and abroad appealed for his release.
17/12/2020 6:57 AM
Adarsh P.a day
Achha?? Really?? To those who are defending Faisal khan and are saying things like he has been victimised because he is a muslim... I just want to ask you one question. "What if a stranger (Let it be me) come inside your home and shit in your washroom without asking for your permission in the name of peace and harmony???" Will that be okay with you all?? After all washroom is built for shitting purposes only...
Indranil B.2 days
After getting out he will not offer namaz in mosque also
Bharath K.3 days
Tell him if he had a guts to do pooja in mosque or in church. Stop all these bladdy dramas, we Hindus are now realized and awaken. Jai Sri ram
Asma K.3 days
He is wrong. Y should he offered namaz when there r other space open for him. Provoking other religious belief is totally wrong
Sadik K.3 days
Kailash Prajapat islamophobe... What do you think bro?
Tilak K3 days
So called pseudo activists dare not touch /speak against other religions other than Hindus.
Kesh G.3 days
If Brut can find the reverse in Pakistan,then possibly we could accept the drivel that it is spreading here
Mohd A.3 days
Jis ki rag rag mai n bharat basta hai uska nam faisal khan hai saccha gandhian salute to faisal khan
Mohd A.3 days
Bharat kofaisal khan par garv hona chahiey desh main sampardiak sauhadr aur sarv dharam sambhav ke pirteek hain faisal khan
Mohd A.3 days
Salute to patwardhan ji
अजित त.4 days
These outside NGO first ban
Akash S.4 days
Ofcourse you can offer namaz in a temple. Hinduism has no issues about it. You may spread your palms and touch the temple floor with your head and offer namaz. Infact you can also offer prayers as a hindu with folded hands inside a mosque and touch your head to the floor of the mosque in solemn prayer. Fold your hands or open your palms. Gently touch your head to the ground. The feeling remains the same. The symbols of each other's religion is not encouraged inside each other's place of worship in mutual respect. But make no mistake. We drink the same water. But just in different vessels. We fight for which is the better vessel. Our fight has nothing to do with our religion or God which has the same message. It is mankind's nature and flaw to consider what is his as superior. Islam is like sand. Hinduism is like water. They will never mix. But they will flow with each other. They will shape each other's movement. Together they are like an Ocean of culture. And this Ocean is called India.
सिन्धिअंशान स.4 days
Why don't they do aarti in the temple n eat prasad as well. Why they don't allow hindu rituals inside a mosque?
Malik T.4 days
یہ حال ہو رہا ہے آپ کی خدائی خدمت گار کا گاندھی کے ہندوستان میں اور پکڑا بھی صرف مسلمان کو ہے
Rabiya K.4 days
He could have offered on the road instead..if love and harmony is not in place..one needs to be cautious
Naina B.4 days
Lets make a hindu prist do the same inside a masjid
Abdul A.4 days
There is one faith that is believing in the truth that is what everybody looks for where ever they go and they all preach the same some one two see how the apostels look like some wants to see their work it is the basic in religion thats what it means , now to become immortal or superiority it those who are insecure about their skin colour is trying to avoid where they were born in or forsaking their loved one for the devil showing something and that person thinking its them is another the devil plays many tricks on ppl with dejavu and showing the past of others and if you dont stop it is going to happen even more that is everyones belief no matter how you say it about and manipulating ppl on one world religion that is already everyones got the idols in the temple are of the family of Muhummud(swas) I know cause it is his story and life but with a diffrent name siva shiva or by hypocrisy saying mother and father or cross dresser for Adam was his own wife for the lord has taken a part of him to make his spouse that is the thing they are mocking and with human rights they are saying it their choice on what they do, these are our forefathers they are cross dressing in temples by becoming silky hairs after doing pousity and generosity does make you young and strong just by planting an old seed does 2 make a young tree or plant thats why it is said you will sow what you reap every single person in the world does the same in religion it is about the same person but with diffrent names they are only trying to start a fight for they have their soul sold to the devil and through immorality they are getting stronger within them self only to fall flat on their face .
Vaibhabi B.4 days
Why didn't do d opposite....charity begins at home....if he is so Nobel he should hv start from his own holy place....joke🙏 When u see no place to escape den cry like ,ohh iwas doing it for unity secularism and bullshit nd see how up is intolerable..why dint he do havan or puja in masjid if he was so keen for peace....
Rajneesh V.4 days
Lol he should recite hanuman chalisa in a Mosque frist then offer namaz in a Temple
Aman V.4 days
Stop fighting he is Tripathy from mirzapur. 😃