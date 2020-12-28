back
Arun Jaitley's Memorable Speech On Article 370
"It'll wither away." On Arun Jaitley's birthday, watch him reminisce Nehru's vision for the now-defunct Article 370.
28/12/2020 5:27 AM
- 28.5K
- 346
- 19
19 comments
Dushyant R.2 hours
Of course, history will judge.
Ha'lim E.19 hours
Kashmir iske baad bhi tumlogu ka nahi hoga badhwo and the proven fact is your 10 lac soldiers here on ground which means it's Disputed that's why forced are deployed! If it wasn't a dispute and apart from india there wouldn't have been forces for deployment! Yeh tum khud saabit kar rahe ho n world already knows it
Soumya P.2 days
I can see lots of dogs, they can only bark but can bite, india is on the way to super power. Bhok sake to bhokloooooo
Anshuman T.2 days
He said in a much calibrated manner...and also right
Sunil N.2 days
Very well said....Dr. Mukherjee had clearly said that 'Ek desh me do nishan, do pradhan nahi ho sakte hai' ..he literally gave his life for that and not many even know how he died...leftist and prestitutes ensured true history is kept hidden...
Mudassir I.2 days
In his whole debate, he didn't mention kashmiris and there viewpoint even for once
KsJagadish C.2 days
Great thinker- towards Uniting India.
Samid S.2 days
Third rate scoundrel,,speaking rubbish
Vaidik B.2 days
Following this page for burnol distribution purposes only.
Mark C.2 days
Dabholkar, Pansare, Kalburgi, Lankesh murder cases: Gujarat 2002 riots, Muzafar nagar riots, Delhi riots, judge Loya murder, Minister Haren Pandya murder, Babri demolition, Sohrab Uddin Sheikh, Ishrat Jahan,Tulsiram Prajapati fake encounters of Gujarat, hundreds of political killings, rapes murders, long list of achievements by fascist bigot saffron extremist government .....All The Best India 🇮🇳
A Z.2 days
Nirmla g 😜😜😜😜bosdi walo us ko izt word ka v pta hei kya
Shubhabrata D.2 days
Shat shat naman to this nice statesman...India today misses you as Finance Minister...your absence is felt badly these days.
Abu T.2 days
Article 370 removal was one of the issue when BJP played their best role to gain strength and votes from bhakts. So they will won easily by removing article .. # elections # article 370# BJP in power.. That is politics for u..???
Ahmad S.2 days
At the end of day truth is this , we the ppl of jank where having agreement with india only for 3 things defance communication and currency but now all has been changed by Indian brutal administration , now we don't need any kind of status which then you scrap once again , our clear agenda is only and only freedom and we want complete independence , this is better truth whether you accept it or not , remember we will fight till victory.
Dibakar G.2 days
Happy Birthday 🎂 Current saffron party has only a few educated people. One of them is this guy.
Abu T.2 days
Aminuz Z.2 days
He was one of the architect with LK Advani, MM Joshi of today's hate filled India.
Abu T.2 days
India occupied Kashmir!!!!
Here's a look back into how Article 370 came into being: https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/jawaharlal-nehru-s-support-for-jammu-and-kashmir-s-special-status/cid/1695925