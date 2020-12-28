back

Arun Jaitley's Memorable Speech On Article 370

"It'll wither away." On Arun Jaitley's birthday, watch him reminisce Nehru's vision for the now-defunct Article 370.

28/12/2020 5:27 AM
  • 28.5K
  • 19

19 comments

  • Dushyant R.
    2 hours

    Of course, history will judge.

  • Ha'lim E.
    19 hours

    Kashmir iske baad bhi tumlogu ka nahi hoga badhwo and the proven fact is your 10 lac soldiers here on ground which means it's Disputed that's why forced are deployed! If it wasn't a dispute and apart from india there wouldn't have been forces for deployment! Yeh tum khud saabit kar rahe ho n world already knows it

  • Soumya P.
    2 days

    I can see lots of dogs, they can only bark but can bite, india is on the way to super power. Bhok sake to bhokloooooo

  • Anshuman T.
    2 days

    He said in a much calibrated manner...and also right

  • Sunil N.
    2 days

    Very well said....Dr. Mukherjee had clearly said that 'Ek desh me do nishan, do pradhan nahi ho sakte hai' ..he literally gave his life for that and not many even know how he died...leftist and prestitutes ensured true history is kept hidden...

  • Mudassir I.
    2 days

    In his whole debate, he didn't mention kashmiris and there viewpoint even for once

  • KsJagadish C.
    2 days

    Great thinker- towards Uniting India.

  • Samid S.
    2 days

    Third rate scoundrel,,speaking rubbish

  • Vaidik B.
    2 days

    Following this page for burnol distribution purposes only.

  • Mark C.
    2 days

    Dabholkar, Pansare, Kalburgi, Lankesh murder cases: Gujarat 2002 riots, Muzafar nagar riots, Delhi riots, judge Loya murder, Minister Haren Pandya murder, Babri demolition, Sohrab Uddin Sheikh, Ishrat Jahan,Tulsiram Prajapati fake encounters of Gujarat, hundreds of political killings, rapes murders, long list of achievements by fascist bigot saffron extremist government .....All The Best India 🇮🇳

  • A Z.
    2 days

    Nirmla g 😜😜😜😜bosdi walo us ko izt word ka v pta hei kya

  • Shubhabrata D.
    2 days

    Shat shat naman to this nice statesman...India today misses you as Finance Minister...your absence is felt badly these days.

  • Abu T.
    2 days

    Article 370 removal was one of the issue when BJP played their best role to gain strength and votes from bhakts. So they will won easily by removing article .. # elections # article 370# BJP in power.. That is politics for u..???

  • Ahmad S.
    2 days

    At the end of day truth is this , we the ppl of jank where having agreement with india only for 3 things defance communication and currency but now all has been changed by Indian brutal administration , now we don't need any kind of status which then you scrap once again , our clear agenda is only and only freedom and we want complete independence , this is better truth whether you accept it or not , remember we will fight till victory.

  • Dibakar G.
    2 days

    Happy Birthday 🎂 Current saffron party has only a few educated people. One of them is this guy.

  • Abu T.
    2 days

    https://youtu.be/GbtyfvnGafk

  • Aminuz Z.
    2 days

    He was one of the architect with LK Advani, MM Joshi of today's hate filled India.

  • Abu T.
    2 days

    India occupied Kashmir!!!!

  • Brut India
    07/12/2020 15:10

    Here's a look back into how Article 370 came into being: https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/jawaharlal-nehru-s-support-for-jammu-and-kashmir-s-special-status/cid/1695925

