Arundhati Accuses Mainstream Media Of Fanning Hatred

“The next generation of children that are educated in India will not be competent to study anywhere else in the world.” Writer Arundhati Roy proclaims the India story is over. Do you agree? Thanks Karwan e Mohabbat for the footage.

27/10/2020 1:27 PM
542 comments

  • Madhu G.
    11 hours

    Mostly rich people whose kids go abroad to study turned into leftist or fake secular. People who don’t understand their own existence and have more than enough money to enjoy , criticising like this

  • Jyoteey I.
    16 hours

    She's a mad hag ...talking utter crap

  • David C.
    16 hours

    She is a wonderful and intellectual author , Judiciary need to be kept in high clear however, the point claim by her on Judiciary is right. Judges be fair, She is best

  • Sureen M.
    21 hours

    Brainless lady

  • Mamta B.
    a day

    Such r d sick-u-liars who have selective narrative ......they talk about hathras but r zipped when it is about d other cases b'coz it doesn't suit or fit in their agenda..... .....

  • Aditya B.
    a day

    "BILF" Bit*h I Like to F**K

  • Mira K.
    2 days

    Well said sister! Tell it like it is! Bless you!

  • Mira K.
    2 days

    Well said sister! Tell it like it is! Bless you!

  • Sheeba T.
    3 days

    I love this woman!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ for her courage!! 😘😘😘😘😘

  • Hitesh A.
    3 days

    They are very cunning in how they can win the elections, but has no intelligence about how to rule this very vast country! Very well said!! 👏👏

  • Ydv R.
    3 days

    This malinga had more spine to talk...

  • Krishna R.
    3 days

    side documents, curves and the front soft valley is 👌👌💕.

  • Krishna R.
    3 days

    Side profile is amazing

  • Krishna R.
    3 days

    Mast maal

  • Janardhan B.
    3 days

    You can't generalize.

  • Subhasish B.
    4 days

    I don't know, what made her live in this rotten country. She is free to leave this country and construct her abode in a country which she consider as jannat.

  • Bidhan R.
    4 days

    Whole India is tolerating you and still Indian are intolerant

  • Shubham D.
    4 days

    😂🤣 yahi to dard dekhna tha hame😘, she ask justice for selectives so this what she getting after 2014 this is kind of parallel world for her

  • Ravi R.
    4 days

    Brainless Dumbo

  • Kishorkumar B.
    4 days

    Go and live in some better country if you don't like India

