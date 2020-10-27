back
Arundhati Accuses Mainstream Media Of Fanning Hatred
“The next generation of children that are educated in India will not be competent to study anywhere else in the world.” Writer Arundhati Roy proclaims the India story is over. Do you agree? Thanks Karwan e Mohabbat for the footage.
27/10/2020 1:27 PM
542 comments
Madhu G.11 hours
Mostly rich people whose kids go abroad to study turned into leftist or fake secular. People who don’t understand their own existence and have more than enough money to enjoy , criticising like this
Jyoteey I.16 hours
She's a mad hag ...talking utter crap
David C.16 hours
She is a wonderful and intellectual author , Judiciary need to be kept in high clear however, the point claim by her on Judiciary is right. Judges be fair, She is best
Sureen M.21 hours
Brainless lady
Mamta B.a day
Such r d sick-u-liars who have selective narrative ......they talk about hathras but r zipped when it is about d other cases b'coz it doesn't suit or fit in their agenda..... .....
Aditya B.a day
"BILF" Bit*h I Like to F**K
Mira K.2 days
Well said sister! Tell it like it is! Bless you!
Mira K.2 days
Sheeba T.3 days
I love this woman!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ for her courage!! 😘😘😘😘😘
Hitesh A.3 days
They are very cunning in how they can win the elections, but has no intelligence about how to rule this very vast country! Very well said!! 👏👏
Ydv R.3 days
This malinga had more spine to talk...
Krishna R.3 days
Krishna R.3 days
Krishna R.3 days
Janardhan B.3 days
You can't generalize.
Subhasish B.4 days
I don't know, what made her live in this rotten country. She is free to leave this country and construct her abode in a country which she consider as jannat.
Bidhan R.4 days
Whole India is tolerating you and still Indian are intolerant
Shubham D.4 days
😂🤣 yahi to dard dekhna tha hame😘, she ask justice for selectives so this what she getting after 2014 this is kind of parallel world for her
Ravi R.4 days
Brainless Dumbo
Kishorkumar B.4 days
Go and live in some better country if you don't like India