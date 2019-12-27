Arundhati Roy On The National Population Register

This speech by renowned author Arundhati Roy denouncing the NPR was construed as a call for subversion by her critics.
601 comments
Harbinder S.6 hours
Stupid piece of shit
Kaushal D.7 hours
The most psuedo person.....
Rithi P.7 hours
Y cant she die her hair.
Laxmikanta G.9 hours
Absurdity
Duska H.10 hours
A must watch,how an Indian Muslim is being instigated for benefit of few. https://youtu.be/PSInlUAv8NE
Ashok J.10 hours
Confused soul, who does not have any idea on what nation means. She is enjoying the very freedom that it offers, but she is so confused that she fails to see the meaning of knowing who it’s citizens of this nation are and NRC is that movement. Well, at least this nation knows that there are quite a few stupid people, also educated illiterates - sounds meaningless? that’s exactly what these people are. They don’t read the damn act, but go on talking about it blindly!
Capt S.11 hours
Good to hear that finally someone has done the honour ...
Lalit K.11 hours
Lalit Kumar Verma
Lalit K.11 hours
Lalit Kumar Verma
Rekha C.11 hours
https://swarajyamag.com/politics/the-forgotten-story-of-the-marichjhapi-massacre-by-marxists
Brut India11 hours
Supreme Court lawyer files case against Arundhati Roy for urging people to give out false information: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/complaint-filed-against-arundhati-roy-for-urging-people-to-give-false-information-for-npr/articleshow/72981705.cms?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=TOI&utm_content=om-bm
Saisurya P.11 hours
Completely nonsense.. may be the side effect of mental shock they received and yet to receive....🤣🤣🤣
Tapas S.11 hours
Illegitimate daughter of her parents. She always stand on antisocial.
Shubham S.11 hours
This lady should be prosecuted for spreading wrong ways to cheat government and for instigating people. What an utter nonsense. Despite age some people stay DUMB.
Jassu J.12 hours
Sorry India 🇮🇳 is not a Banana Republic
Sanku P.13 hours
Who is this dirty sick looking dine
Ek D.15 hours
Mamta dudi part 2
Sajay M.17 hours
Reading the comments section one can see that the IT cell of BJP and Bhakths are constantly working to shame the people who are fighting against them. Also as we still live in a secular nation Bhakths should remember that one's words should not be differentiated based on whether they are Christian, Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist etc. ,they should be considered the word's of an Indian Citizen. All religions including Hinduism are part of the nation and its culture. She is speaking about resistance against NRC & CAA which is discriminatory to Muslim's in nature. The govt. still refrains from assuring the state govts on their query of whether or not NPR will be used for NRC.
Vijay V.20 hours
Idiotic speech
Anjani S.21 hours
Ranga Billa, rapists and murderers of 2 innocent school going siblings, and this women suggesting using these names to identify?How insensitive, heartless, cruel one can be!