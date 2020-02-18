back

Arvind Kejriwal And His Roller-Coaster Life

An accomplished IRS officer to an abrasive street fighter to a calm politician... this leader has never stopped evolving.

02/13/2020 11:57 AMupdated: 02/18/2020 12:07 PM
289 comments

  • Jyoti T.
    4 hours

    You are always the best human being and a great leader bless you always

  • Faisal G.
    6 hours

    A true politician and real time hero. Wish him all the best. Love from Pakistan

  • Pradeep K.
    15 hours

    My

  • Chandan S.
    18 hours

    Salute.....

  • Issac S.
    19 hours

    Ye dekhna chahiy bhakton ko

  • Mainak N.
    a day

    Ruh

  • Mahreen F.
    a day

    Such an inspiring personality. sir u will be Indians Pm one day. :) that too a successful one and most loved one

  • Kali P.
    2 days

    Pagal

  • Chandan B.
    2 days

    This is the ideal political leader.

  • Md R.
    2 days

    Educated politicians..great sir

  • Rahul K.
    2 days

    Inspire of you sir

  • Bhupinder S.
    2 days

    He is a hard worker and inteligent which is what this nation need

  • Ram S.
    2 days

    हमारा नेता कैसा हो केजरीवाल जैसा हो✊

  • Wiseline N.
    2 days

    God bless you sir ji

  • Gautav B.
    2 days

    Very great person Arvind ji

  • Sohan Y.
    2 days

    हीरो नंबर वन

  • Jagdeep K.
    2 days

    Thank God got rid of bjp atleast in delhhi

  • John T.
    3 days

    Kejriwal...a true patriot and a good model for being Indian...true Indians will be proud of him...those who are not...real desh drohis should quit India...

  • Syed W.
    3 days

    What a true champion.

  • Munbo K.
    3 days

    he is best of current politicians of india...👏👏👏🖒🖒🖒