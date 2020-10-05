back
Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia: Behind The Politics
Well before the country was engulfed in the Covid-19 crisis, Delhi’s chief and deputy chief sat down with their better halves to have a light-hearted chat with Ishq FM about life before and after politics. 😊
05/10/2020 12:57 PM
24 comments
Wafgaonkar R.4 days
WOW interview with Sponsors 😂😂
Shaunak M.4 days
I love how normal these guys are 🤭v
Rojan S.4 days
Dear all warm greetings from Nepal. This is not a platfrom to say that but i have No choice.. Now a days our neighbouring country India illegally expanding their boarder with in Nepali territory..It create lots of difficultis in nepal, like protest againts india, Negative sentiment againts india.. so please tell your goverment not to do that and follow the treaty of sugauli (4 march 1816) between East india company & King of Nepal...because india is far superior than Nepal....Give respect & take respect.. Thank you.. Best Regards Responsible Citizen of Nepal
Pratik B.4 days
Wow such tough questions!
Rakshit J.5 days
He is the biggest scam.. taking from our hard earned money and giving everything for free.. he has made fool out us.. all the freebies people appreciate him..
Neeraj S.5 days
Yes, both of u r wonderful as a human being, let's see as a leader, hope for the best
Hemant T.5 days
Only media gone wrong can repair the situation by doing right job and reporting facts only which will guide nation to better itself
Aman K.5 days
Brut india ... Has received some payment... Promotion well done...🤬
Suffi K.5 days
Harami .
Mansoor M.5 days
Kejriwal is true PM material.
Ravi S.5 days
These smart politicos made Hindus a scape goats
Devarsh K.5 days
bas yahi bacha tha brut india is chutiye k sath interview krk sabit hogya k tum log bhi barabar k ho,aur sara anti india gang ekatrit krrakha hai, very nice
Niita P.5 days
Maybe Modi and Shah are so angry because they are not happy at hope.
Agnelo D.5 days
To become India needs to be self sufficient in manufacturing of consumer goods
Shaikh M.5 days
A common man who single handedly changed the theme on which elections are fought... A departure from Religion and Caste based Poltics to Politics of Development and Education... An on whom millions of Dreams and Hopes rest... All the Best, Sir... 👍🏻
शि व.5 days
😅
Leo P.5 days
Wah..Kay question hai.. 🤣🤣🤣 Vai tu corona k bare mai kuch pucha ??
Ranjan D.5 days
Now would we have such delightful departed from those Orange fellows? Those guys don't laugh...that's their problem!!
Rajneesh S.5 days
योगी जी यहां पिता की अंत्येष्टि में नही जा पा रहे । और इस बेशर्म को लाइट मोमेंट एन्जॉय करना है।
Vinod B.5 days
A change from politics .