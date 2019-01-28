Arvind Kejriwal Hikes Salary Of Mosque Staff

This move by Delhi’s AAP government is being construed as Muslim appeasement by critics of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. 🕌💰
1205 comments
Gupta V.05/13/2019 14:26
is harami ki press confrence me kon log jaate hai muje aaj tak samaj ni aaya ek num ka chu.........ya hai ye kutta kejariwal
Prasad C.05/11/2019 09:06
Haram ka jna kahi ka
Tanuja B.05/05/2019 13:34
Bakwas band karo..
Tanuja B.05/05/2019 13:18
Hamesha jhoot par jhoot boltha hai.. .. useless fellow...
Abhishek G.05/04/2019 15:31
Sahi baat hai.. Par aana modi hi hai :P Tum thappad khaate raho :)
Bharat M.05/04/2019 05:53
Only BJP in 2019. Delhi BJP in 2019 election 7/7 seats. 💕🇮🇳
Anshul N.05/01/2019 14:37
Kya halat he Kejriwal ki PM kon Banega uske chakkar Mai kyu na pade PM main he bhai Desh ka....
Mahesh S.04/29/2019 18:03
Kutte ke bacche kejriwal
Pratik A.04/29/2019 17:05
Sale tune bachho k kasam khayi thi k tu kisi k sath nhi hoga
Rahul S.04/28/2019 17:55
u r a Bastard, Arvind Kejriwal..
Dinesh S.04/27/2019 21:37
🍼🍼🍼🍼🍼
V C.04/25/2019 06:25
This idiot even told he will support BJP in 2019 election if BJP government make Delhi guven statehood. So this bastard will drink urine of Rahul to get more LS seat in Delhi , Hariyana, and Punjab so that he can have a standing because he knew that he will Delhi after the be t election in Delhi Assembly.
Shikha R.04/13/2019 12:14
Ise to gali hi dene ka man karta hai
Parvender S.04/10/2019 19:16
Saala
Mahendar P.04/10/2019 05:33
Dubara 2019 modi ayega teri band to bajayego khujallliwaallllll......
Sandeep B.04/09/2019 20:38
Pagal 🤣
Sandeep B.04/09/2019 13:05
Pagal 🤣
Virendra D.04/08/2019 19:03
पहले कांग्रेस ने अपना मैनिफेस्टो अपनी टीम के साथ विचार विमर्श करके दिया है.. अब बी जे पी ने भी अपना मैनिफेस्टो अपनी टीम के साथ विचार विमर्श करके दिया है.. जैसे बीजेपी ने और कांग्रेस दोनों ने.... अपना, अपना मैनिफेस्टो अपनी टीम के साथ विचार विमर्श करके दिया है.. क्या वैसे ही.. आम आदमी पार्टी भी अपना मैनिफेस्टो अपनी टीम के साथ विचार विमर्श करके नहीं दे सकती। .??? किसे वोट देना है.. यह समझ में नहीं आता है.. क्योंकि आम आदमी पार्टी ने सरकारी स्कूल तो बहुत अच्छा बनाया है, आदमी पार्टी ने। ....हैप्पीनेस क्लास.... जैसी क्रन्तिकारी सोच को बढ़ावा दिया है.. आदमी पार्टी ने इवन ओड डेट वाला कानून निकालकर प्रदुषण कम किया। .... ? लेकिन आदमी पार्टी ने मैनिफेस्टो-- नहीं दिया....????
Vivek K.04/04/2019 18:05
People of Delhi...you have chosen a NATWARLAL for yourself.. ...pata nahi kab iske jaal se bahar nikal paoge
Venkatesh K.04/03/2019 14:59
We will go to any extent to defeat you in Delhi election and will be forced to join Anna Hazare Hunger strike. You are not fit to be chief minister of any state