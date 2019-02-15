Arvind Kejriwal Slams Supreme Court Order

Arvind Kejriwal doesn’t mince words. At the receiving end this time was a significant Supreme Court judgment. ⚖😡
444 comments
Nishit S.09/29/2019 21:32
V nice sir
Chaitali S.09/29/2019 13:18
Free ka samne sare nikamme andhe ho chuke hai,issiliye sare nikamme Kejriwal ka tariff kar rahe hai
Pushker S.03/12/2019 18:20
Ye kaam karne aaya hai ya logo ka transfer karne
R N.03/07/2019 18:01
Jutha hai Ak
Abhishek K.03/07/2019 14:36
Sir moral value apne hame Kya sekhya
Rajan A.03/07/2019 11:02
Layak ho tum?
Satya P.03/07/2019 09:58
are yaar khujliwal jii nothing problem..delhi public .we want one again modi ...
Gulab S.03/07/2019 09:40
Bhai ye galti to Pehle kar di tujh jase chutiye ko vote de ke
Amit B.03/07/2019 08:55
People here are busy with channels n so called news anchors who have described in past that Rs.2000 currency note is having a nano gps chip n the icing on the cake is that please don't believe in WhatsApp messages that are received in your mobile do an independent research. Not even a single charge of corruption n people have started hating this man . Why?
Ritesh P.03/07/2019 08:43
Tere jaisa cm Delhi ko Mila wahi durbhagyapurn hai bhutnike
Ritesh P.03/07/2019 08:42
Madar jaat
Monu R.03/07/2019 06:38
ChutiyA hai ka bey
Avinash K.03/07/2019 04:25
Whatever it is, but Arvind Kejriwal is working well in Delhi.
Pratibha Y.03/06/2019 21:57
Aur tu insaniyat k khilaf hai
Ajay Y.03/06/2019 20:19
Are is chutiyo ko q dikha diya bc kal ka din bekar jayega sale ki sakal hi is k dimag jaisi tatti hai
Nitish K.03/06/2019 19:39
Ye sala logic k khilaaf h
Yog P.03/06/2019 19:23
Harami girgit
Dnyandeo K.03/06/2019 18:16
अबे नमुने तो तुम 3 सिट लेकर आजा, और कर ले चपरासी का Transfarmar.
Raj N.03/06/2019 17:25
madar. Kutte ki aulaad..... Kutte shaale.... Teri to....
Manoj K.03/06/2019 17:25
Tere pas sirf Delhi ka or pure desh ka bahumat tel lene gaya kya 370+