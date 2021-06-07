back

Arvind Kejriwal Vs. Sambit Patra: Home Delivery Of Ration

Delhi was to get ration home. All it’s got so far is a bitter dose of political oneupmanship.

07/06/2021 4:26 PMupdated: 07/06/2021 4:27 PM
313 comments

  • Jinesh D.
    27 minutes

    in home delivery point i am with kejriwal sir as rations shop people have become totally sick & corrupted

  • ChallaKrishnaiah G.
    31 minutes

    Shit BJP

  • Gunjan G.
    38 minutes

    Plz share it as much as possible..this is Vinayak Joshi,my daughters freind who met with a major accident in Toronto n is all by himself..parents are stuck in India from the past 20 days,the young boy is just 19 n had two major surgeries n fighting for His life...plz appeal the Government to give his parents Visa n do all the formalities so that they can be there with their Son...his only mistake was that he was waiting for the bus n few young boys of his age were racing in their expensive cars on one of the bussiest road of Toronto City..Plz Help Vinayak n His Parents...plz Repost it on Your Wall Thank u🙏🏻

  • Selie V.
    an hour

    I support Kejriwal on this issue. There is a worldwide pandemic and people are dying, hospitals are crammed, burial grounds and crematoriums are so crowded that people have to wait in queues. This is not the time to put red tape on the distribution of essential commodities to those in dire need. Due to the lockdown, our freedom of movement is restricted. With closed businesses, the employees cannot work to earn their daily bread. Stop talking about rules and start the delivery of food items. If anyone at the center sees this as a difficult task, just step down and let the capable do the job.

  • Enoch K.
    an hour

    Educated ideas can't be accepted in our country.

  • Dipen C.
    an hour

    In this pandemic door step delivery is a good step by kejriewal but andhbhakt will not understand

  • Manoranjan A.
    2 hours

    Mohalla clinic was utter flop n didn't help anyone during this pandemic. Delhi was the worst in managing covid. Why did he opposed the proposed oxygen audit...?? Now this person has a new same plan to loot public money using "ghar ghar ration".

  • Jagdish M.
    2 hours

    Indians are getting free vaccines because of Supreme Court and not because of the magnanimity of the Supreme Leader

  • Ananya D.
    2 hours

    BJP is the worst party and is always have loggerheads with those who have heads . They are happy with those with bucklose

  • Ronak V.
    2 hours

    Modi's vaccine policy be like: Where that credit at bruh. The center continues their whataboutery. I'd go out on a limb and say the British were better compared Modi and Shah. All the politicians are cunts, but the BJP lot are on a different fucking level. Scum of the planet.

  • Ashraf S.
    3 hours

    Nali ka keede

  • Blessy J.
    3 hours

    BJP LIAR

  • Ngaium A.
    3 hours

    Lol... BJP accusing others of taking credit??? 😂😂😂😂

  • Arshad R.
    3 hours

    Patra speaking about advertisement expenses 😂

  • Allu V.
    3 hours

    It is waste of money already proven in Andhrapradesh .

  • Anwar M.
    3 hours

    Sambit chillar mc hain👍

  • Kassang B.
    3 hours

    When cm kejriwal is doing something good for his state then why they are stopping him from doing wonderful job ...some person only talk useless with no point so i think they should stop talking until and unless it is necessary

  • Joseph F.
    3 hours

    Spokesperson is only lip service

  • Seema C.
    3 hours

    Jis din AAP ne ghar ghar ration pahuncha diya bjp ki delhi entry band ho jayegi ! Bjp cannot give credit to any other person or party at any cost! Spoilsport Khud kuch karna nahi Aur kisi ko karne dena bhi nahi Ultimately public is the looser

  • Kishor P.
    3 hours

    Naam toh aisa hona chahiye, Rajiv gandhi Ann dhanya ghar ghar vitaran Yojana.