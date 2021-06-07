back
Arvind Kejriwal Vs. Sambit Patra: Home Delivery Of Ration
Delhi was to get ration home. All it’s got so far is a bitter dose of political oneupmanship.
07/06/2021 4:26 PMupdated: 07/06/2021 4:27 PM
- 129.4K
- 2.4K
- 326
313 comments
Jinesh D.27 minutes
in home delivery point i am with kejriwal sir as rations shop people have become totally sick & corrupted
ChallaKrishnaiah G.31 minutes
Shit BJP
Gunjan G.38 minutes
Selie V.an hour
I support Kejriwal on this issue. There is a worldwide pandemic and people are dying, hospitals are crammed, burial grounds and crematoriums are so crowded that people have to wait in queues. This is not the time to put red tape on the distribution of essential commodities to those in dire need. Due to the lockdown, our freedom of movement is restricted. With closed businesses, the employees cannot work to earn their daily bread. Stop talking about rules and start the delivery of food items. If anyone at the center sees this as a difficult task, just step down and let the capable do the job.
Enoch K.an hour
Educated ideas can't be accepted in our country.
Dipen C.an hour
In this pandemic door step delivery is a good step by kejriewal but andhbhakt will not understand
Manoranjan A.2 hours
Mohalla clinic was utter flop n didn't help anyone during this pandemic. Delhi was the worst in managing covid. Why did he opposed the proposed oxygen audit...?? Now this person has a new same plan to loot public money using "ghar ghar ration".
Jagdish M.2 hours
Indians are getting free vaccines because of Supreme Court and not because of the magnanimity of the Supreme Leader
Ananya D.2 hours
BJP is the worst party and is always have loggerheads with those who have heads . They are happy with those with bucklose
Ronak V.2 hours
Modi's vaccine policy be like: Where that credit at bruh. The center continues their whataboutery. I'd go out on a limb and say the British were better compared Modi and Shah. All the politicians are cunts, but the BJP lot are on a different fucking level. Scum of the planet.
Ashraf S.3 hours
Nali ka keede
Blessy J.3 hours
BJP LIAR
Ngaium A.3 hours
Lol... BJP accusing others of taking credit??? 😂😂😂😂
Arshad R.3 hours
Patra speaking about advertisement expenses 😂
Allu V.3 hours
It is waste of money already proven in Andhrapradesh .
Anwar M.3 hours
Sambit chillar mc hain👍
Kassang B.3 hours
When cm kejriwal is doing something good for his state then why they are stopping him from doing wonderful job ...some person only talk useless with no point so i think they should stop talking until and unless it is necessary
Joseph F.3 hours
Spokesperson is only lip service
Seema C.3 hours
Jis din AAP ne ghar ghar ration pahuncha diya bjp ki delhi entry band ho jayegi ! Bjp cannot give credit to any other person or party at any cost! Spoilsport Khud kuch karna nahi Aur kisi ko karne dena bhi nahi Ultimately public is the looser
Kishor P.3 hours
Naam toh aisa hona chahiye, Rajiv gandhi Ann dhanya ghar ghar vitaran Yojana.